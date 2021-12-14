Bar Lev under fire for speaking of setter violence with US official

Right-wing politicians attacked Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) for speaking of settler violence with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

Bar Lev tweeted a photo of his meeting with Nulan, explaining that she was "interested, among other things, in settler violence and a way to reduce regional tensions and strengthen the Palestinian Authority."



He explained to her that steps to strengthen the Palestinian economy such as an increase in work permits for Israeli jobs and joint Israeli-Palestinian projects such as an industrial zone on the Gaza border were also helpful.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) immediately attacked Bar Lev.

"You're confused," she wrote on Twitter. "The settlers are the salt of the earth," Shaked said adding that "what should shock us are the daily incident in which stones and Molotov cocktails are thrown at a Jews — just because they are Jews — with the assistance of the PA."





"I suggest that you talk about this violence with Madam Nuland," Shaked said.

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) said it was sad to see a politician with such a strong security background that "accepts such a false and so distorted narrative."

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to condemn Bar Lev's words.

Beit El Council head Shai Alon called for Bar Lev to be ousted from his position.in light of his detachment from reality.

Nuland is in Israel and the Palestinian Territories to "discuss bilateral and regional issues with senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and meet with representatives of civil society."