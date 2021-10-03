The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Wounding of Palestinian child is on you, Left tells Gantz, Bar Lev

Left-wing NGOs campaign against settler violence that resulted in an injured three-year-old last week.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 22:14
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev attends the first Public Security Knesset Committee on September 13, 2021 (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev attends the first Public Security Knesset Committee on September 13, 2021
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Left-wing NGOs opened a campaign to halt settler violence with dramatic signage showing a wounded Palestinian child next to photographs of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev.
A 3-year-old Palestinian child was wounded in an attack,” the sign stated. “The time has come to stop settler violence. Gantz, Bar Lev, this is on you.”
As part of the campaign, signs were placed on the back of Egged and Dan buses, the NGOs stated. They provided a photo of the sign.
The move came after Jewish extremists and settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Khirbet al-Mufaqara in the South Hebron Hills on September 28, damaging homes and vehicles.
Twelve Palestinians were injured, including the child, Muhammad Baker Mahmoud Hamamdeh, who was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba and released.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at Knesset meeting, September 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) Defense Minister Benny Gantz at Knesset meeting, September 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
“We won’t let settler violence pass in silence,” the campaign said in a statement to the media. “Gantz and Bar Lev have a responsibility to stop it. Their continued silence will prove that settler violence is part of the policy of the change government that is acting just like its predecessor.”
Peace Now, Yesh Din, Combatants for Peace and Breaking the Silence are among the groups participating in the campaign.
According to the UN, as of September 20, there have been 290 settler attacks this year against Palestinians in the West Bank that resulted in property damage and 93 in which there were injuries. This is compared to data from all of 2020 in which there were only 270 settler attacks that resulted in property damage and 82 in which there were injuries.
Separately, according to the UN, there have been 303 Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, compared with 93 last year.


Tags Benny Gantz Palestinians Settlers Omer Bar Lev
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stop the violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Kamala Harris’ silence vs Sarah Silverman’s noise - comment

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by