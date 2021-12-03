The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Bennett defends wife's Omicron travels: ‘She knows how to manage herself’

The Prime Minister said strongly at a press conference that he would not recommend travel only days before.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2021 15:26
Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and his wife Gilat voted in Ra'anana on March 23, 2021. (photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and his wife Gilat voted in Ra'anana on March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended his wife’s decision to travel abroad with their children despite his requesting the rest of the citizens of Israel to avoid unnecessary trips.
Gilat Bennett and the family’s four children flew abroad on Wednesday, sparking criticism from the coalition and opposition alike - as well as Israeli citizens. The trip took place only days after the first Omicron variant case was discovered in Israel and after Bennett said strongly at a press conference that he would not recommend travel. 
Gilat and her children were originally slated to travel to Mauritius but cancelled the trip when the country was labeled red. They rebooked their trip and traveled to a place that was allowed. 
“It is important to me that you know something about Gilat,” Bennett wrote. “She is the most charming and kind-hearted person I know. And, like many parents, we both have a desire to make our children as happy as possible, especially in light of a not-so-simple year in which their lives have been completely turned upside down.
“Gilat is a woman who knows how to manage herself and our family,” he continued. “As you have seen, we have dealt with this issue in complete transparency. We announced on our own initiative about the trip and all the rules that apply to any other family, will also apply to my family members.”
FROM LEFT: Nurit Levy, wife of Mickey Levy, Gilat Bennett, wife of Naftali Bennett, and Lihi Lapid, wife of Yair Lapid. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)FROM LEFT: Nurit Levy, wife of Mickey Levy, Gilat Bennett, wife of Naftali Bennett, and Lihi Lapid, wife of Yair Lapid. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)
The story was picked up all over the world, including by the Washington-based website The Hill and Arabic news stations.
The term “Gilat Bennett” has been trending on Twitter in Israel since her decision to take the trip, with people posting things like, “Gilat Bennett traveled abroad to make it easier for her children, but thousands of Israelis had to cancel flights and vacations at the last minute because the prime minister recommended avoiding flying.”
Others defended Gilat: “Gilat Bennett showed her husband who wears the jeans at home and it looks amazing.”
Bennett said that he is open to the criticism that he and his family received and “I also accept it,” adding that “not every decision we make is perfect.”
He ensured the public that his wife and children would go directly into isolation on return from abroad.


Tags Naftali Bennett travel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The rabbinate must be reformed to be more welcoming - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel’s leaders are playing politics with Omicron - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Israel must work with the White House, but prepared to say 'no' - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by