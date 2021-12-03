Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended his wife’s decision to travel abroad with their children despite his requesting the rest of the citizens of Israel to avoid unnecessary trips.

Gilat Bennett and the family’s four children flew abroad on Wednesday, sparking criticism from the coalition and opposition alike - as well as Israeli citizens. The trip took place only days after the first Omicron variant case was discovered in Israel and after Bennett said strongly at a press conference that he would not recommend travel.

Gilat and her children were originally slated to travel to Mauritius but cancelled the trip when the country was labeled red. They rebooked their trip and traveled to a place that was allowed.

“It is important to me that you know something about Gilat ,” Bennett wrote. “She is the most charming and kind-hearted person I know. And, like many parents, we both have a desire to make our children as happy as possible, especially in light of a not-so-simple year in which their lives have been completely turned upside down.

“Gilat is a woman who knows how to manage herself and our family,” he continued. “As you have seen, we have dealt with this issue in complete transparency. We announced on our own initiative about the trip and all the rules that apply to any other family, will also apply to my family members.”

FROM LEFT: Nurit Levy, wife of Mickey Levy, Gilat Bennett, wife of Naftali Bennett, and Lihi Lapid, wife of Yair Lapid. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)

The story was picked up all over the world, including by the Washington-based website The Hill and Arabic news stations.

The term “Gilat Bennett” has been trending on Twitter in Israel since her decision to take the trip, with people posting things like, “Gilat Bennett traveled abroad to make it easier for her children, but thousands of Israelis had to cancel flights and vacations at the last minute because the prime minister recommended avoiding flying.”

Others defended Gilat: “Gilat Bennett showed her husband who wears the jeans at home and it looks amazing.”

Bennett said that he is open to the criticism that he and his family received and “I also accept it,” adding that “not every decision we make is perfect.”

He ensured the public that his wife and children would go directly into isolation on return from abroad.