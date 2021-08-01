Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy receives third dose of coronavirus vaccine

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy and his wife Nurit received the third dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Sunday morning.

Levy said after being vaccinated that "I urge Israelis who can and haven't yet and those over 60 years old who meet the Health Ministry's criteria, to get vaccinated. The vaccine saves lives, prevents severe illness and is our only way to continue with our everyday life."

During the vaccination, the Speaker of the Knesset was emotional to find out that nurse Keren Revivo, who administered the vaccine to the Speaker and his wife, was the same nurse who treated him when he had a heart attack during a 2002 terror attack, while he served as the Jerusalem Police Commander.