The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

MIDDLE ISRAEL: Staged, frontal, lifeless and nonexclusive, these pix are photojournalism’s antithesis. Nationally, however, they are reassuring, sending a message of stability and continuity.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
JUNE 17, 2021 16:28
Traditional picture of the new government at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Traditional picture of the new government at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
It’s most Israeli politicians’ undeclared dream. Beaming like melons, every new government’s ministers stand straight as bowling pins behind the president and prime minister for the photo op that announces their collective anointment as leader of the Jewish state.
Staged, frontal, lifeless and nonexclusive, these pix are photojournalism’s antithesis. Nationally, however, they are reassuring, sending a message of stability and continuity. This is of course beside the fact that for the politicians who populate them, these photos are certificates of importance, relevance and success.
Then again, what the politicians in these photos embody collectively is more difficult to detect, since most new governments are much like the ones they replace. This one isn’t.
MOST NEW governments see the replacement of several ministers, and the addition or subtraction of one or two small parties. When change is big, as it was when Labor lost power in 1977, the big thing about the photo is its number of new faces. In that case, 14 of its 17 ministers.
Still, the drastic change in 1977’s photo was partisan, namely, its domination by the nationalist circle that the previous establishment cast out.
Israelis were thus stunned to see in that photo, besides Menachem Begin himself, fellow Irgun veterans Haim Landau and Shmuel Tamir, as well as Eliezer Shostak, who was a Revisionist leader in prewar Ukraine.
Socially, however, that government was much like Labor’s governments, having included only two non-Ashkenazim – David Levy and Aharon Abuhatzera – which was half its number of retired generals.
The Lapid-Bennett government’s photo, by contrast, is an emblem of Israel’s achievements and failures in treating its sectarian disease.
THE FIRST and most obvious transition this photo reveals is about Israel’s Modern-Orthodox community.
Not only is the prime minister himself Modern Orthodox for the first time in Israel’s existence, the photo shows four more ministers wearing Modern Orthodoxy’s knitted skullcaps: Matan Kahana, Ze’ev Elkin, Chili Tropper and Elazar Stern. This is beside Orit Farkash-Hacohen, whose Modern Orthodoxy is not visible as she does not wear a skullcap.
This group is unique not only in its size and prominence, but in its affiliation, as it represents four different parties. Before Likud’s rise to power and also well after it, Modern-Orthodox Israelis had their own Knesset faction – the National Religious Party – and almost anyone who belonged to the community voted for it.
Naftali Bennett’s rise to the premiership, and the scattering of other Modern-Orthodox politicians in a variety of secular parties, reflect the end of this community’s sectarian behavior, a process that has been underway for decades, but now reached its full maturation, as the photo attests.
During the Labor-led era, Modern-Orthodox Israelis were part of the establishment, but removed from many of its quarters. Those days are gone. Observant Israelis have already headed the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Mossad, the Israel Police, the Defense Ministry, Hebrew University, and the embassies in Washington and the UN, and have served as generals, combat pilots, and as commanders in the IDF’s Special Forces.
The days when this community lived under a glass ceiling are long gone, and that is why its historic party has effectively dissolved, before its leader left for a religious-secular alternative through which he became Israel’s first observant prime minister. The sector, he thus effectively said, is dead.
LESS COMPLETE, but equally visible, is the feminist transition this photo reflects.
There are nine women in the new government, representing one third of its ministers and six of its eight parties. Their positions include the senior ministries of education and interior. This is unprecedented.
Yes, part of this is due to the absence of ultra-Orthodoxy’s male-only parties, but mostly it reflects the steady erosion of Israel’s gender gaps. True, Israel has yet to reach Scandinavian standards on this front, but it’s also a light year ahead of that 1977 government, which had not one woman.
The same goes for the photo’s most visible and inspiring novelty, Energy Minister Karin Elharrar seated in the wheelchair in which she spends her days due to muscular dystrophy. Yes, much remains to be done regarding Israel’s treatment of its handicapped, but Elharrar, a 43-year-old mother of two who has been a prolific legislator, is proof that paraplegics in today’s Israel reach farther than they ever did before.
The same goes for the photo’s non-Jews.
Yes, the destination on this front is the most elusive of all our social goals, as prejudice and discrimination remain rampant. Even so, with one Arab minister (Esawi Frej) and one Druze minister (Hamad Amar), and with Mansour Abbas slated to be a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, the photo offers a ray of light the morning after the worst ethnic riots in Israel’s history.
It was against this general backdrop that a member of the new opposition – former digital affairs minister Dudi Amsalem – charged that the new government is “Ashkenazi.” Fortunately, we have the photo, and also its protagonists’ bios, which indicate that a quarter of this government’s members are non-Ashkenazi Jews, almost their share of the overall population.
Even more happily, they include self-made Israelis like Yifat Shasha-Biton, a PhD in education who was born to a bus driver who immigrated from Morocco; Maj.-Gen. (res.) Orna Barbivai, one of seven children born to a mother who arrived here from Iraq; and Pnina Tamano-Shata, who at age four was among 7,000 Ethiopian Jews who trekked via Sudan to the Jewish state, where she became a journalist, a lawyer, and the minister of absorption.
Such is this photo op’s rainbow coalition, which besides being socially diverse is also a collection of political antagonists who set out to prove that what they share is bigger than what they dispute, an aim which fills its detractors with fear, and the rest of us with hope.
Amotz Asa-El’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019) is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.



Tags Naftali Bennett government israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by