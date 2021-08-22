The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Shaked: Yamina to quit government if Lapid advances Palestinian state

"There will not be a Palestinian state in a government that we [Yamina] are party to," said Shaked who is a member of Yamina.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 12:44
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Yamina party would quit the government if Foreign Minister Yair Lapid advances Palestinian statehood when he replaces Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked warned on Sunday.
"There will not be a Palestinian state in a government that we [Yamina] are party to," said Shaked who is a member of Bennett's Yamina party.
There is an agreement that this government will not deal with divisive matters such as this one, Shaked told the KAN News radio program.
Last week Lapid told KAN's television station Channel 11 that a two-state resolution could be advanced when the government rotates in two years' time, but until then nothing can happen on this matter because Bennett doesn't support it.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
The question of two states has risen to the headlines suddenly because Bennett is due to meet with US President Joe Biden later in the week.
What happens if Biden asks Bennett to support a two-state resolution to the conflict, KAN asked.
"He will say that he is opposed," Shaked said, adding that"this is nothing new. Bennett's opinion is known. We [Yamina] are opposed to a Palestinian state and even President Biden knows Bennett's opinion." 
Shaked said she believed the meeting would deal primarily with Iran and the COVID-19 pandemic.
KAN asked what if Biden simply waited until Bennett left and then moved forward on two states with Lapid?
"There won't be a government," Shaked said. "This is known both to Lapid and to the left-wing partners" in the coalition," she added. 
"The topic of the Palestinians is not the most burning issue on the agenda, not even for the President," said Shaked.
In contrast to what Shaked said, the White House, however, has been clear that the Palestinian issue will be on the agenda along with Iran. 
Biden believes in a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines but has not put forward any initiative for the resumption of an Israeli-Palestinian peace process.  


Tags government Two State Solution ayelet shaked Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gov't must announce school reopening decision sooner rather than later - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by