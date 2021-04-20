The impact of not having a justice minister - analysis

It is even possible that the issue may go unresolved beyond that point for an undefined period.

What has been and will be the full extent of the impact of this unusual empty seat which has a variety of key powers for operating the state?

Aside from the general problem for the rule of law of the country’s top legal official ceasing to exist, something which former state attorney Shai Nitzan has called having the justice ministry run without an elected representative of the public “unthinkable.”

The deadlock in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to allow Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to appoint a candidate to the post pursuant to their coalition deal has already had clear costs.

The prime minister’s main interest in the position appears to relate to the impact it can have on key law enforcement and judicial appointees who could impact his public corruption trial that opened on April 5.

If Netanyahu had quickly formed a new government then slightly delaying the issue for a few days so he can appoint his preferred candidate might have seemed more legitimate.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

But a few days will quickly become five weeks.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has warned that extraditions have been on hold and will be on hold until there is a justice minister to sign them.

This will hurt Israel’s ability to catch global criminals and its relations with other states.

He has also cautioned that without a justice minister to sign off on coronavirus zoom hearings, all prisoners will need to be brought to court for every hearing, despite the risk of infection to the prisoners and the public.

No major laws can be passed without a justice minister since such a minister runs the ministerial legislative committee.

In addition, there are limits on the powers of the corona-cabinet and the security cabinet, which were created to be able to respond to crisis in a much faster way than the full unwieldy cabinet.

When Supreme Court Vice President Hanan Melcer stepped down last week, it was without even an acting replacement since there is no justice minister to take action.

This is true about mounting vacancies throughout the courts.

These are the more well-known impacts.

However, former justice ministry director-general (and current senior Facebook official) Emi Palmor told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that the damage goes far beyond these issues.

To give context, Palmor painted a sarcastic picture of whether the country would be calm and ambivalent if the position of IDF chief was left vacant.

“Why do we need an IDF chief? Can’t we do without one? We can save money and the IDF’s major generals cannot handle things? What, you think the army won’t fall apart?” she said sarcastically.

Clarifying that going on without a justice minister was as ridiculous as the army with no chief, she added that the ministry is already weakened by many acting appointments, without permanent officials.

This is true about the State Attorney, the ministry’s Director-General, which leaves them “less respected and with less power” to accomplish their critical roles for the country, she said.

Besides these more well-known posts, she noted the ministry also lacks or will soon lack permanent heads of the Privacy Authority, the Public Defender’s Office, the authority for supporting disabled persons and multiple deputies of the attorney-general.

All of these have been held up by the same political paralysis holding up the filling of the justice minister post.

Palmor went a step further.

She said that it was problematic that anyone would serve as acting justice minister, especially if, like Gantz, they also held responsibility for another major ministry like the defense ministry.

She said doubling the justice ministry with anything else makes it “seem like a joke.”

Moreover, she said only the justice minister can hold to account and provide oversight for judges and the ministry’s sprawling thousands of employees and its NIS three billion budget.

The former direct-general said that a good minister makes their presence felt, is constantly forcing officials to answer questions about why and how they do things for the public as well as improving the ministry’s long-term strategic achievements, such as progressing into the digital age.

Only a justice minister can demand answers from top prosecutors about why cases might be taking too long and provide additional budget support to alleviate such issues as they come up.

How long will this go on for?

Until late Monday, there was hope among some that the High Court of Justice would intervene and order the immediate appointment of a new acting justice minister.

However, late on Monday Mandelblit advised the High Court that he would endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to postpone the issue for approximately two weeks until the start of May.

Not so coincidentally, Netanyahu has a mandate to form the next government until May 4.

But what if Netanyahu goes back on his word and does not allow the appointment of a new justice minister even at that point.

Will the position remain unfilled for any 28 days of a mandate being given to politicians in the anti-Netanyahu bloc?

Might the position continue unfilled for another 21 days after that when the Knesset itself would have a mandate to select a prime minister?

And what if the country then goes to fifth elections?

It is possible that beyond May 4 Mandelblit and the High Court may gather their forces and push through an acting justice minister selected by Blue and White’s Benny Gantz.

The High Court took a similar move to remove Yuli Edelstein as Knesset Speaker and to press the government to appoint a permanent police chief after more than two years of having only an acting chief.

But at the earliest this would likely happen after five weeks of chaos.

And if the court is forced to step in and appoint a justice minister, it will further erode relations between the executive and judicial branches.

At the latest, this crisis could continue for months until after a fifth election and a new government after that election and cause incalculable harm.

Israel has not had a justice minister for nearly three weeks and will not have one for at least another 10 days to two weeks.