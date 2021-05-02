The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Time is running out for Netanyahu to form government - analysis

Why Lapid will have to tread carefully when it comes to the blame game for Meron

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 2, 2021 16:06
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has always delayed key decisions until just before their deadline.
But what happens when there is a national tragedy less than 120 hours before the deadline that prevents dealing with the decision?
Netanyahu declared Sunday a national day of mourning for the victims of the Meron disaster, which ruled out coalition talks. Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin set a special mourning session of the Knesset for Monday, because the plenum does not convene on Sunday, making Monday a non-political day as well.
That leaves Tuesday, when Netanyahu's mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to form a government ends at 11:59 p.m.

Will he wait until then to deliver the offer to Yamina leader Naftali Bennett to go first in a rotation as prime minister? It should have been obvious for three weeks that there was no other way for Netanyahu to be prime minister for any part of the term ahead.
Bennett also lost crucial time due to the disaster in Meron. He intended to conduct marathon coalition talks with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid over the weekend in order to finalize a deal on a new government before Netanyahu's mandate - and his own leverage, due to his kingmaker role - ran out.  
A source close to Bennett denied a report that Bennett had conducted coalition talks on Saturday night, when the victims were being buried.
"It was nonsense," the source close to Bennett said of the report. "Not every WhatsApp message from a mediator constitutes negotiations."
Since it is almost impossible for either Netanyahu, nor Bennett to build a government by Tuesday night, and Netanyahu's associates said he would not seek an extension from the president, Rivlin's associates said the next mandate would go to Lapid, who has the most recommendations to form a government.
Lapid's associates have said he still intends to form a government that would be led for its first two years by Bennett. Yet it is somewhat ironic that the deaths of 45 haredim (ultra-Orthodox) will help give the mandate to Lapid, who has had a negative relationship with the haredim since entering politics.
That relationship will require Lapid to be especially careful in what he says about the tragedy in Meron when the blame game intensifies immediate after the last funeral.
Had he not been forming a government now, he could have combined his criticism of Netanyahu and his ministers for the disaster with condemnation of the haredi leadership, as other politicians will.
But Lapid will have to hold back, because haredi support from outside the government could be the key to the new government's stability.
Other politicians will say that Netanyahu giving in to the haredi leadership led in part to the deaths. But such criticism from Lapid at such a crucial juncture could boomerang against him.
Politically, time is on Lapid's side. But it is also a time for restraint. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
