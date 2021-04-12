Yesh Atid, Joint List, Meretz Mks exit Knesset plenum for Ben-Gvir speech

MKs from the Yesh Atid, Meretz and Joint List parties chose to exit the Knesset Plenum on Sunday as far-right Religious Zionist Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir took the podium to make remarks.
"This is the moment I've been waiting for," Ben-Gvir said. "For the moment where I get up to speak and they, the supporters of terror, including [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi, are exiting."
ח"כ בן גביר נואם וחברי הכנסת מהרשימה המשותפת, מרצ ויש עתיד יוצאים מאולם המליאה. pic.twitter.com/B3xlpnUN5P— Yanir Cozin - יניר קוזין (@yanircozin) April 12, 2021
Ben-Gvir then asked Tibi if he could set up a tent for himself on the Knesset podium, saying he would sleep in a sleeping bag on the Knesset plenum "just so the supporters of terror go home."On Thursday, Tibi demonstratively left a Knesset commemoration ceremony for victims of the Holocaust when Ben-Gvir was called to participate.
Ben-Gvir was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization - the Kahanist "Kach" - along with incitement to racism in 2007.
