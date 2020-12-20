The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

President Rivlin honors late Rabbi Sacks in bible study appearance

The Israeli president attends an online Bible Study group to honor Rabbi Jonathan Sacks z"l, who passed away last November.

By GADI ZAIG  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 19:36
RABBI JONATHAN SACKS – his recipe for repair was the building of ‘covenantal communities’ based on a ‘we’ consciousness. (photo credit: Courtesy)
RABBI JONATHAN SACKS – his recipe for repair was the building of ‘covenantal communities’ based on a ‘we’ consciousness.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
President Reuven Rivlin made an appearance at the 33rd Bible Study Group of 929 online on Sunday, which discussed the subject of "Let There Be Light," which was dedicated to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.
Tragically passing away last month, Rabbi Sacks was an international religious leader, philosopher and award-winning author. 
“Rabbi Sacks taught us how to connect, how it is possible to be both a Jew and a citizen of the world at the same time, Jewish and humanist,” the president stated.
In memory of the late Rabbi, the president went on to say that "Rabbi Sacks believed that Judaism should not feel threatened by the western canon of literature, but that it should know it and bring its message to it. In his wisdom, he led a discourse that promoted intellectual curiosity, respect for the other and a true commitment to what we call Tikkun Olam. ‘To be a Jew,’ said Sacks, ‘is to be a bringer of hope to all humanity.’ That is his will, and that is his legacy."
Other attendees also included Rabbi Benny Lau of 929, former Israeli ambassador to the UK Daniel Taub, author and historian Prof. Fania Oz-Salzberger as well as researcher and lecturer Dr. Micha Goodman.  
Rabbi Sacks was the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth and held a number of professorships at several academic institutions – including Yeshiva University, New York University and King’s College London, according to the late rabbi's website. 


Tags internet chief rabbi rabbi israel online rabbi jonathan sacks bible Reuven Rivlin zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by