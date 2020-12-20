President Rivlin honors late Rabbi Sacks in bible study appearance

President Reuven Rivlin made an appearance at the 33rd Bible Study Group of 929 online on Sunday, which discussed the subject of "Let There Be Light," which was dedicated to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

In memory of the late Rabbi, the president went on to say that "Rabbi Sacks believed that Judaism should not feel threatened by the western canon of literature, but that it should know it and bring its message to it. In his wisdom, he led a discourse that promoted intellectual curiosity, respect for the other and a true commitment to what we call Tikkun Olam. ‘To be a Jew,’ said Sacks, ‘is to be a bringer of hope to all humanity.’ That is his will, and that is “Rabbi Sacks taught us how to connect, how it is possible to be both a Jew and a citizen of the world at the same time, Jewish and humanist,” the president stated.In memory of the late Rabbi, the president went on to say that "Rabbi Sacks believed that Judaism should not feel threatened by the western canon of literature, but that it should know it and bring its message to it. In his wisdom, he led a discourse that promoted intellectual curiosity, respect for the other and a true commitment to what we call Tikkun Olam. ‘To be a Jew,’ said Sacks, ‘is to be a bringer of hope to all humanity.’ That is his will, and that is his legacy ." Other attendees also included Rabbi Benny Lau of 929, former Israeli ambassador to the UK Daniel Taub, author and historian Prof. Fania Oz-Salzberger as well as researcher and lecturer Dr. Micha Goodman. Tragically passing away last month , Rabbi Sacks was an international religious leader, philosopher and award-winning author.

Rabbi Sacks was the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth and held a number of professorships at several academic institutions – including Yeshiva University, New York University and King’s College London, according to the late rabbi's website.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}