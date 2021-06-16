The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Prosecution, defense push to delay Netanyahu's trial for 3 weeks

New evidence from former Walla CEO and key witness Ilan Yeshua's cell phone interrupts case.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 16, 2021 15:25
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen as he arrives for a court hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on April 05, 2021, PM Netanyahu is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen as he arrives for a court hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on April 05, 2021, PM Netanyahu is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
In one of the most bizarre and dynamic hearings yet in the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the prosecution and the defense united together to convince the Jerusalem District Court to grant them an approximate three week postponement after the judges refused only hours earlier.  
At issue on Wednesday was whether the sides would be given a pause in the trial while they vet new evidence from former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua’s cell phone.
Alternatively, they would pause Yeshua’s testimony, but move ahead with new witnesses in parallel to reviewing the new evidence.
The court only granted the three week postponement (two weeks for the prosecution and one week after that for the defense) after the two sides – for virtually the first time in the case – huddled together in the court's hallways during a short break and plotted together to convince the judges.
Surprised by the sides agreeing on anything, the judges agreed to reverse their earlier ruling, giving the prosecution until June 28 to send the vetted evidence to the defense, and giving the defense until July 5 to prepare the new evidence for the next hearing.
Earlier Wednesday, the Jerusalem District Court had ruled that despite the new evidence which the prosecution must produce to the defense, the trial would not be delayed.
The prosecution had requested a two-week delay to vet the new evidence and the defense had requested several more weeks to survey it before it would need to use it for cross-examination.
However, the judges had said witnesses would be called in parallel to the process of incorporating the new evidence with no postponements.
In terms of the court schedule, the decision would have meant that former Walla chief editor Aviram Elad would be called as a witness this coming Sunday.
Former news editor Michal Klein and former desk chief Amit Shkady would have been called as witnesses in later June or early July.
In everyone’s mind was that in any scenario, the court is due to go on its summer recess from July 16 to September 1 and again for much of September due to the fall Jewish holidays.
Yeshua might have returned to the witness stand to answer questions about the new evidence at the start of September.
But it was even possible that former Communications Ministry CEO Avi Berger might testify first, with the trial returning to Yeshua only after him.
Yeshua has been testifying and being cross-examined three days a week every week for 10 weeks since the witness stage of the trial started.
Given the last minute reversal by the court, no witnesses will be called before Yeshua's testimony and cross-examination is completed - something which the defense considered very important to keeping their case coherent.
On June 8, the Jerusalem District Court had rebuked the prosecution for failing to transfer certain categories of documents to the defense.
As prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh tried to argue to the court on June 8 that the general law was that the documents sought could not be given to the defense because of privacy concerns of third parties involved, Judge Rivkah Friedman-Feldman interrupted and said, “Here there have been errors.”
Friedman-Feldman continued that because the prosecution had been exposed by the defense in certain areas in failing to give documents which were relevant, the court decisions Tirosh was quoting were no longer relevant.
The judge said that these decisions only protected the prosecution from transferring documents when it still had the presumption of accuracy in its own vetting process to properly transfer documents to the defense.
In light of failing to transfer certain documents to the defense, she said that the prosecution had lost this presumption that the defense could just trust its vetting process.
The documents in question appear to mainly involve other politicians and power-brokers who former Yeshua texted with.
The defense wants to expose additional examples in which Yeshua intervened with news coverage in favor of other politicians and power-brokers to try to prove to the court that the former Walla CEO was a serial intervener, and that there was no Netanyahu media bribery scheme.
The prosecution has tried to prove that 315 incidents in which Netanyahu or his messengers intervened with Walla coverage were part of a unique media bribery scheme.
While the defense openly accused the prosecution of blatantly and premeditatedly concealing documents, the judges did not take this position on June 8, and merely said that it was a question of trust and competence.
Further, the court recognized that the prosecution has successfully transferred a massive volume of documents to the defense which likely make up most of the case.
Still, Judge Moshe Baram pressured Tirosh to compromise on the issue saying, “I don’t understand how stubborn you are being in a case which is so important and so critical.”
Tirosh complained on June 8 that the prosecution had never claimed that it had researched all other politicians and power-brokers in Yeshua’s text messages, but that this was not relevant and could be a massive danger to a huge number of persons’ privacy.
She said that there were around 150,000 lines of content which had not been transferred, implying that the defense just wanted a fishing expedition to embarrass large numbers of people who are not part of the case.


