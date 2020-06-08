Public transport forum warns of switching to 'survival mode' in 10 days

The Public Transport Operators' Forum includes Afikim, Kavim, Metropolin, Superbus, Netiv Express, Egged Taavura and Dan South, North and Beersheba.

"After over three months of repeated requests to government officials and on the background of the drastic drop in the number of public transport users, no real answer was given that would allow public transport companies to cover operating costs and continue operating public transport in Israel," said the forum in the letter.

The forum warned that disruptions to public transport would lead to the "paralysis of the economy" as millions of Israelis and soldiers would not be able to arrive to work and bases.

"In just 10 days, (June 18, 2020), the time period will end in which the companies could continue holding their heads above the water and operating public transport on a routine format," warned the letter. "Once this period ends, the companies will be forced to transfer to 'survival mode,' including substantial reductions to operations."

"As time goes on, we understand that there was no 'exit strategy' concerning public transport," Or Grinfeld, the head of the "We, the Youth" Party in the central Israeli city of Modi'in Maccabim Reut, told The Jerusalem Post.

The coronavirus cabinet "Privatized public transport companies, which in the absence of the train are the only factor moving citizens from the periphery to the center, were severely impacted during the coronavirus outbreak and were not properly compensated," explained Grinfeld.The coronavirus cabinet decided during a meeting on Monday to delay reopening intercity trains for at least a week.

Grinfeld pointed to the fact that similar threats were made during the three elections in the past year when the government failed to provide required funds to the public transport operators.

"From here we learn that apparently this isn't at the top of the decision-makers' minds, regardless of which government. Or maybe they just don't understand," said Grinfeld. "So what will happen? There won't be a train and there won't be buses."

"In this conflict between the public transit operators and the Ministry of Transport, it is important for us as passengers to know that every agreement reached between them ensures that the good of the passengers is maintained; the passengers receive good service and no passenger is left waiting at the station," said Shimrit Nothman, Executive Director of the '15 Minutes' organization, in a statement. "We hope that the parties will be able to settle their dealings as soon as possible because public transit passengers, who are already suffering from the closure of the train, cannot and should not withstand further deterioration," added Nothman. Grinfeld added that coronavirus regulations can be more carefully enforced at train stations, and the lack of train service is overloading the bus system, causing buses to fill up at the first stop and not be able to stop at other stops. "Soldiers, students, the elderly and people who just want to get to work - all are paying the price," said Grinfeld. "The public is fed up."

similar warning was made by public transport companies in December, after the government failed to transfer funds it had promised to public transport companies. Then transportation minister Betzalel Smotrich promised to transfer the relevant funds and the planned disruptions were avoided.

