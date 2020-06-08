The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Public transport forum warns of switching to 'survival mode' in 10 days

Once this period ends, the companies will be forced to transfer to 'survival mode,' including substantial reductions to operations

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 8, 2020 20:07
Passengers wait for a bus to Tel Aviv at a crowded Jerusalem central bus station during the coronavirus crisis. May 5, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Passengers wait for a bus to Tel Aviv at a crowded Jerusalem central bus station during the coronavirus crisis. May 5, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A forum of public transport companies warned Transportation Minister Miri Regev in a letter on Monday that they would have to stop providing service in the next 10 days as the companies struggle to cover costs amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Public Transport Operators' Forum includes Afikim, Kavim, Metropolin, Superbus, Netiv Express, Egged Taavura and Dan South, North and Beersheba.
"After over three months of repeated requests to government officials and on the background of the drastic drop in the number of public transport users, no real answer was given that would allow public transport companies to cover operating costs and continue operating public transport in Israel," said the forum in the letter.
The forum warned that disruptions to public transport would lead to the "paralysis of the economy" as millions of Israelis and soldiers would not be able to arrive to work and bases.
"In just 10 days, (June 18, 2020), the time period will end in which the companies could continue holding their heads above the water and operating public transport on a routine format," warned the letter. "Once this period ends, the companies will be forced to transfer to 'survival mode,' including substantial reductions to operations."
"As time goes on, we understand that there was no 'exit strategy' concerning public transport," Or Grinfeld, the head of the "We, the Youth" Party in the central Israeli city of Modi'in Maccabim Reut, told The Jerusalem Post.
"Privatized public transport companies, which in the absence of the train are the only factor moving citizens from the periphery to the center, were severely impacted during the coronavirus outbreak and were not properly compensated," explained Grinfeld.
The coronavirus cabinet decided during a meeting on Monday to delay reopening intercity trains for at least a week.
Grinfeld pointed to the fact that similar threats were made during the three elections in the past year when the government failed to provide required funds to the public transport operators.
"From here we learn that apparently this isn't at the top of the decision-makers' minds, regardless of which government. Or maybe they just don't understand," said Grinfeld. "So what will happen? There won't be a train and there won't be buses."
Grinfeld added that coronavirus regulations can be more carefully enforced at train stations, and the lack of train service is overloading the bus system, causing buses to fill up at the first stop and not be able to stop at other stops. "Soldiers, students, the elderly and people who just want to get to work - all are paying the price," said Grinfeld. "The public is fed up."
"In this conflict between the public transit operators and the Ministry of Transport, it is important for us as passengers to know that every agreement reached between them ensures that the good of the passengers is maintained; the passengers receive good service and no passenger is left waiting at the station," said Shimrit Nothman, Executive Director of the '15 Minutes' organization, in a statement.
"We hope that the parties will be able to settle their dealings as soon as possible because public transit passengers, who are already suffering from the closure of the train, cannot and should not withstand further deterioration," added Nothman.
A similar warning was made by public transport companies in December, after the government failed to transfer funds it had promised to public transport companies. Then transportation minister Betzalel Smotrich promised to transfer the relevant funds and the planned disruptions were avoided.


Tags miri regev transportation Ministry of transport bus public transportation Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Annexing the West Bank, 53 years since the Six Day War – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Why is Netanyahu pressing with annexation despite all the risk? – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Seth Frantzman Will Egypt guarantee ceasefire in Libya with armed forces? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and the deflated American dream By HERB KEINON

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by