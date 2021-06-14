Ra'am head Mansour Abbas: 'We are fully in the coalition'

In return for his support of the new coalition, Alharomi demanded that a clause in the coalition agreement regarding illegal construction in the Negev be cancelled.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Interior Minister Arye Deri pressured Alharomi and offered him assurances, including on the topic of the Kaminitz Law that addresses illegal construction, in an attempt to get him to vote against the government.

Netanyahu would have remained in power if the prospective new coalition's razor-thin majority had lost the support of even one MK in a vote of confidence in the Knesset.