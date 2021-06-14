Ra'am head Mansour Abbas: 'We are fully in the coalition'

Ra'am head Mansour Abbas reaffirmed on Monday that his party is a full partner in the new governing coalition. Speaking in an interview with KAN Radio, he downplayed Ra'am MK Sa'eed Alharomi's abstention on the vote to form the government that resulted in the 60-59 passing. "Alharomi is in the coalition," Abbas said. "His abstention was known and agreed upon in advance, and we are moving forward. Had there been real danger of the government not being formed, he would have voted in favor of it. That was our deal."
In return for his support of the new coalition, Alharomi demanded that a clause in the coalition agreement regarding illegal construction in the Negev be cancelled.
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Interior Minister Arye Deri pressured Alharomi and offered him assurances, including on the topic of the Kaminitz Law that addresses illegal construction, in an attempt to get him to vote against the government.
Netanyahu would have remained in power if the prospective new coalition's razor-thin majority had lost the support of even one MK in a vote of confidence in the Knesset.