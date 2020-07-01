The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Reform, Masorti movements to insist High Court rule on conversion case

Deadline for postponing decision on 2005 petition requesting Israeli citizenship to non-Israeli nationals who convert in Israel with the non-Orthodox movements, falls later this month

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 1, 2020 16:05
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
The Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movements are set to request that the High Court of Justice finally rule on a 15-year-old petition over state recognition for non-Orthodox converts for the purposes of citizenship, a development that is likely to spark a huge conflagration in the government and with Diaspora Jewry.
Reform and Masorti conversions performed in Israel are currently recognized for the purposes of registration in the population registry as Jewish, while Reform and Conservative converts who converted outside of Israel are recognized for the purposes of citizenship.
But in 2005, the two non-Orthodox Jewish denominations filed a petition to the court demanding that anyone who converts through their conversion systems in Israel but who does not have Israeli citizenship should be granted that citizenship through their conversions under the law of return, just like Orthodox converts.
After many years of delay, it appeared in 2017 that the court was finally ready to rule on the case, involving several of the converts themselves.
Fearing that the court would indeed grant the demands of the non-Orthodox movements, the Shas Party introduced legislation that would revoke all legal standing for non-Orthodox converts and deny them citizenship under the law of return, preemptively circumventing the expected ruling.
The law was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation for passage to the Knesset, setting off a severe crisis with US Jewry, whose leadership vehemently opposed the bill due to the intense sensitivities over Jewish identity and status.
Coming at the same time as the indefinite suspension of the Western Wall agreement and the parallel crisis over that issue, Shas eventually agreed to freeze its legislation if the non-Orthodox movements would request that the High Court hold off on ruling on the petition, which they did.
In the interim, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed former justice minister Moshe Nissim to formulate new proposals to resolve the conversion conundrum, which he did in June 2018. However, his plan was uniquely rejected by all major players, the ultra-Orthodox, hardline and moderate religious-Zionists and the non-Orthodox movements, as either giving too much control to the Chief Rabbinate or not enough.
Head of the Reform Movement in Israel Rabbi Gilad Kariv and director of the Masorti Movement Dr. Yizhar Hess both told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that they were no longer willing to postpone the court’s decision.
Both the Reform and Masorti movements conduct only a handful of conversions for non-citizens every year, but the granting of citizenship to them by the court would have a heavy political impact due to the vehement ultra-Orthodox opposition to any form of recognition for progressive Judaism in the State of Israel.
The petition also includes petitions regarding instances when Israeli citizens seek to adopt children born in Israel who can only be adopted by families of the same religion.
In some instances where the mother giving the baby for adoption is not Jewish and the adopting Jewish family want to convert the baby, it has been impossible for them to do so through the Reform Movement, causing the adoption process to fail.
The court has bound this issue together with that on citizenship, as well as problems with registration in the population registry, and would issue a decision on all these cases.
Kariv noted that the Nissim proposals have been rejected and that no progress has been made on this issue for an extended period of time. Therefore, it is right to proceed with the decision for the sake of the converts themselves who want Israeli citizenship and the rights of progressive Judaism in the Jewish state.
In 2016, the High Court ruled that an individual who converted through a non-state, independent Orthodox rabbinical court must be granted citizenship under the law of return, and the non-Orthodox movements believe the court is likely to rule similarly in their case.
Kariv said he was not concerned about any legislation the ultra-Orthodox parties might seek to advance if the Reform and Masorti movements rescind their agreement to delay the decision. 
“Should we be satisfied with half the equality and half the rights of others because they might take away all of our equality and rights?” demanded Kariv.
“We need to move towards full equality of all Jews in the State of Israel. If the government passes legislation to get around this then on their own heads be it, that is their responsibility.”
Hess concurred, saying that the recent governments have “always threatened that a law will be passed if we are not ready to wait forever,” adding their patience was now at an end.
He added that if legislation is attempted to block, or preemptively block, such a decision, the non-Orthodox movements would enlist the help of Diaspora Jewry to help them fight against such measures.
Kariv added that since 2017 there has been “a complete cessation of ties” by the Prime Minister’s Office with the Reform and Masorti movements, which he said was due to Netanyahu and his governments having “broken all promises and commitments they made to us on several issues.”
A spokesman for Shas said the party would examine what direction to take once the deadline expires.


