Saved from COVID-19, Jerusalem woman gives birth to baby at Shaare Zedek

A 28-year-old woman hospitalized in serious condition due to COVID-19 at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem recovered from the virus and gave birth to a healthy baby boy this week, the hospital reported on Wednesday.
Bat-Sheva Baruch was in critical condition and 31 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the coronavirus ward. But thanks to the efforts of the medical teams at the hospital, she was able to beat the virus and keep the baby.
She was in "considerable danger from a respiratory perspective," said senior intensive care physician Dr. Yigal Helviz, who added the ward was able to look after her without intubation or placing her in a coma.
"We are now all that much more overjoyed to see that she has gotten even stronger since being released and witness her hold her healthy baby boy," he said.
"This week we admitted her into the delivery room with a great sense of excitement," said Efrat Herling, head nurse in the delivery suites.
"The Baruchs have gone through so much and we are so happy to see them leave her with a new son," she added.
"God has given a second gift of life – all in the span of just months," said Baruch. "We thank our father in heaven for the incredible messengers that he sent our way... I was treated with kindness and compassion that went above and beyond."
Baruch also thanked the midwife Miki Goldberg and Prof. Arnon Samueloff for their care and kindness.