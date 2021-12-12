The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Selection panel progresses toward picking next attorney general

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar wants a candidate who will agree to a historic breaking apart of the attorney general position into two separate roles: a chief legal adviser and a chief prosecutor.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 19:00

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2021 19:04
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit – responsible for the law, and not all aspects of the ethics and fate of the nation. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit – responsible for the law, and not all aspects of the ethics and fate of the nation.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Attorney General Selection Committee met on Sunday and is starting to progress toward appointing a replacement for Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, whose term expires on February 1.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar already carefully selected the five members of the selection committee keeping in mind his goal to arrive at a candidate who will agree to a historic breaking apart of the attorney general position into two separate roles: a chief legal adviser and a chief prosecutor.
Former conservative chief justice Asher Grunis chairs the committee which also includes conservative New Hope MK Zvi Hauser and moderate conservative and former justice minister Dan Meridor.
Meridor was appointed after former justice minister Meir Sheetrit resigned due to an outcry over his being on the panel in light of prior sexual harassment complaints, which he controversially resolved in a confidential settlement.
The other two members on the panel are Israel Bar Association representative Tami Olman and academic representative Ron Shapira. Olman is not known as being particularly conservative and has battled to defend the judiciary from attacks by former justice minister Amir Ohana.
Gideon Sa'ar (credit: Rami Zernger) Gideon Sa'ar (credit: Rami Zernger)
But she and Shapira will not be able to overturn the conservative majority that Sa’ar ensured with the other three members.
In terms of the candidates being considered, the competition is still seen as somewhat wide open.
Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri has been a front runner from the start, both because of his experience as both Mandelblit and former Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein’s right-hand man and because he is personally in favor of splitting the attorney-general role.
Recently retired IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Sharon Afek is in the running by virtue of his experience and since he would hold the distinction of being the first openly gay attorney general.
Some media reports have speculated about Prof. Ariel Bendor, a top conservative academic who has been involved in major public issues and is well-connected to top legal officials.
Bendor was also part of a group of jurists who gave Mandelblit critical support to achieve his post despite objections about his role in the Harpaz Affair from his days in the IDF.
There has also been speculation about a variety of star senior female private-sector lawyers to fulfill Sa’ar’s goal of appointing the first female attorney general.
Reports have jumped among several different female candidates, with the latest being Gali Baharav-Miara.
Currently, she is a private-sector lawyer at Tadmor-Levy & Co., but previously she was the head of Tel Aviv’s Civil Division and she continues to hold roles involved in public policy issues.
Of those four candidates, only Afek spent significant real time as a prosecutor and even he spent more of his career on the legal advice side of the IDF legal division.
The fact that they lack criminal prosecution experience could help pave the way for Sa’ar’s goal of splitting the position.
It is unclear if Sa’ar has the votes in the Knesset to split the position since virtually all former attorneys-general, the Supreme Court and left-wing parties in the coalition are expected to oppose such a split.
On the other hand, if Sa’ar gets opposition support or cuts some broader deal giving left-wing parties some other victory they seek, he could pass his initiative.
Another possibility is that Sa’ar just requests that the incoming attorney general give State Attorney Amit Aisman complete autonomy in the prosecutorial sphere, achieving his goal in practice without changing any law.
Some reports have also expressed concern that the committee may fail to reach a consensus, which could either necessitate extending Mandelblit’s tenure or appointing one of the current senior Justice Ministry officials as acting attorney general.


Tags gideon sa'ar justice ministry Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by