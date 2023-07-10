The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

National Unity launches campaign to return to talks at President's Residence

The campaign included a video describing what National Unity claimed were the government's upcoming steps regarding the judicial overhaul.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 10, 2023 12:15
MK Benny Gantz attends a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 25, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Benny Gantz attends a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 25, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The opposition party National Unity launched a campaign on Monday titled "Taking Responsibility – Stopping the Judicial Overhaul and Returning to Talks," ahead of a vote expected on Monday evening on the first reading of the controversial "reasonableness standard bill", which the coalition is pushing forwards one-sidedly after talks at the President's Residence broke down last month.

The campaign included a video describing what National Unity claimed were the government's upcoming steps regarding the judicial overhaul.

According to the video, after passing the reasonableness standard bill, the government will attempt to "politicize" the election of judges by altering the makeup of Israel's Judicial Selection Committee; attempting to pass a bill to restrict the power of the attorney-general and the legal advisors in each government ministry; and launch a series of initiatives, including firing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, that will lead to a "severe blow to democracy."

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid announced last month that they would not return to the talks until the coalition convenes the Judicial Selection Committee, after the coalition delayed by a month the election of its representative to the committee. This vote is scheduled for Wednesday. Last week, however, Gantz indicated that he would be willing to reenter talks if the coalition ceases to advance the judicial reform legislation – even if the Judicial Selection Committee does not convene.

What is the reasonableness standard bill?

The "reasonableness standard bill" is an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, which would block Israel's courts from applying what is known as the "reasonableness standard" to decisions made by elected officials. The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows for judicial review against government administrative decisions that are deemed beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

Head of the Yesh Atid party MK Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of the Yesh Atid party MK Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Proponents of the law argue that it is a highly subjective tool for judicial activism that allows the court to subvert government policy with its own views. Critics, including the attorney general, argue that the tool is essential to counter corruption and to ensure the protection of individuals from arbitrary and capricious government decisions.

The court used the reasonableness standard, for example, when it ruled in January that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Shas chairman Aryeh Deri to two ministerial positions, despite three criminal convictions on white-collar crime committed while in power, suffered from "extreme unreasonableness." Netanyahu was forced to fire Deri. Should the reasonableness standard bill pass into law, the prime minister may attempt to reappoint Deri to his former positions of Health Minister and Interior Minister.

National Unity's campaign began a day after the government blasted Baharav-Miara and other top officials in the Justice Ministry over what they claimed was "selective enforcement" against protestors against the judicial reforms.

A number of ministers called during the cabinet meeting for Baharav-Miara's removal, and KAN News reported on Sunday evening that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in closed-door meetings has not ruled out removing her from her position. The Likud denied the report.

Michael Starr contributed to this report



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by