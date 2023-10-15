Israeli sports teams plan to return to play amid war with Hamas

Israeli teams are beginning to make plans to get back into the swing of things as best as they can during the war, as both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball teams will be in action beginning on Tuesday.

The Reds will be playing Tuesday against Reyer Venice in Italy as they look to pick up where they left off in EuroCup action after defeating Cedevita Olimija 100-73 in their continental opener two weeks ago.

Danny Franco’s import players had left for Athens earlier last week while the Israelis joined the foreigners in Italy over the weekend as they prepare as best as they can despite the trying circumstances.

Venice features a familiar face in head coach Neven Spahija, who led Maccabi Tel Aviv on a pair of occasions over the past two decades. The Croatian bench boss has many ties to the Holy Land and contacted The Jerusalem Post at the onset of the war last Saturday night to share his feelings and emotions during this challenging time.

“I’m so sorry about this attack… disaster. Please stay strong and positive. Everything is going to be OK. Big hug for all of you.” Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has condemned acts of violence on social media, but also included the hashtag #FreePalestine in her post. (credit: REUTERS)

Maccabi Tel Aviv will also return to action as it heads to Valencia for a Euroleague date on Wednesday night and then will fly to Athens to play Panathinaikos on Friday evening in a tough double week.

The yellow-and-blue’s foreign players departed for Cyprus as war broke out and the Israelis will now meet up with the rest of the squad. With a 96-81 win over Partizan Belgrade in the season opener, Maccabi will look to continue the positive momentum in Spain and Greece. In addition, the club’s former general manager Nikola Vujcic, who just left his post this summer, has volunteered to accompany Maccabi as it restarts its European campaign. Advertisement

Israel's basketball scene adapts and acts amid war

Meanwhile, over the past week Israel’s first NBA player Omri Casspi – along with Maccabi captain John DiBartolomeo, Rafi Menco, Roman Sorkin, Jake Cohen and head coach Oded Katash – all made visits to various locations in the country to raise the spirits of the many families that have been displaced due to the war.

“We’re trying to give the children a moment of joy and getting them to smile while we play with them. We are trying to do something and anything that we can will be a help to all of them,” Sorkin said.

Casspi spoke about what he has been doing over the past week to contribute as best as he can.

“Over the last few days I have been visiting many hospitals and here we are strengthening the families, but we are the ones who come out strengthened. We see the amazing power of the people of Israel as everyone is together with one goal. It is really heart warming.”

Hapoel Jerusalem and Hapoel Holon are making plans to begin their respective Basketball Champions League campaigns and will be trying to switch their home games with their opponents in order to be able to host fans at a later date.

The Purples are slated to host Spanish side Rio Breogan next week, while the Reds are supposed to welcome Galatasaray from Turkey on November 1.

Bnei Herzliya, Ness Ziona, and Hapoel Galil Elyon are also in the same boat, with FIBA Europe Cup action set to begin.

Over on the soccer field, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa are going to gear up to play in their respective UEFA competitions – Conference League and Europa League – next week.

The yellow-and-blue are slated to host Zorya Luhansk, although management is trying to switch dates and visit the Ukrainian club at it temporary home in Lublin, Poland, on October 26.

The Greens are heading to Spain to play Villarreal on the same day as both Israel sides will need to get their full teams together after most foreigners opted to go home.

After a number of messages of support last week, Israeli star goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who plays for Bayern Munich, came out with a strong statement that has been shared all over social media platforms.

“I know how it is to be an athlete, there is so much pressure and everyone’s eyes are on us. Every second, every minute, every hour. Sometimes it’s good because we can influence with just a few words to millions. I promise you, it’s not about politics, over 1,300 innocent civilians murdered, over 2,700 injured and more than 150 hostages in Gaza including babies and elderly. We’ve seen in the past in history 9/11 and the 2015 terror attack in Paris. We know how much terrorism hurts and how important it is to fight against it.

“We are still processing everything that is happening. The horror, the kidnaps, the terrorism. The stories we thought we would never hear again. I call on all athletes and sport organizations all over the world to stand together. Speak out against terror, make a donation and stay strong. Let’s honor the victims with a moment of silence and unite as we fight against evil.”

Prior to the United States and Germany International friendly in Hartford over the weekend, a moment of silence was held for the Israeli victims of the war with Hamas, while the NFL did the same at Thursday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos and continued to do so for the upcoming weekend of games across America.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon finalist and current world No. 7 women’s tennis player Ons Jabeur, is finding herself in hot water over social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The 29-year-old Tunisian Muslim, who withdrew from the quarterfinals of this week’s Bank of Communications Zhengzhou Open due to a knee injury, condemned acts of violence in Israel and called for peace. But her lengthy post, which ended with the #FreePalestine hashtag, expressed her support for the Palestinians.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jabeur, who was born in the small town of Ksar Hellal and grew up in the larger nearby coastal town of Sousse on the Gulf of Hammamet, wrote: “What Palestinians have been going through during the last 75 years is indescribable. What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is. Violence will never bring peace; I cannot stand with violence but I also cannot stand with people having their lands taken.

“So understanding context is important, looking at what’s happening today and deciding to ignore recent history is irresponsible and won’t bring peace. And peace is all we care about. Peace is what everyone needs and deserves. Stop the violence and #FreePalestine.”

Jabeur’s stance elicited a response from the Israel Tennis Association.

“This tennis player fights, incites and supports a murderous terrorist organization,” said ITA Chairman Avi Peretz in a statement. “We’re glad she’s in the minority… We trust our security and rescue forces to do their job and we pray they return safely.”

Howard Blas contributed to this report.