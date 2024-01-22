Israel cycling opens season with victory

The team has displayed exceptional ability throughout the prestigious Tour Down Under.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
ISRAEL - PREMIER TECH cyclist Steve Williams celebrates as he crosses the finish line to seal his victory in Sunday's Tour Down Under race in Australia. (photo credit: SPRINT CYCLING)
ISRAEL - PREMIER TECH cyclist Steve Williams celebrates as he crosses the finish line to seal his victory in Sunday's Tour Down Under race in Australia.
(photo credit: SPRINT CYCLING)

The Israel - Premier Tech cycling team celebrated a momentous start to the season on Sunday in Australia, marking an epic win for British rider Steve Williams in the final climb of the Tour Down Under and securing the overall victory in the tour.

The victory represents an historic achievement for the team, gaining the first stage race win at the highest level, the World Tour.
Williams, a 27-year-old Welsh rider, joined Israel - Premier Tech last year. Blossoming with the Israeli team, he won last season’s Arctic Tour after overcoming a prolonged injury that disrupted his career. Sunday’s win comes on the heels of three race victories for IPT riders over the past two years at the prestigious Tour de France.
“To kick off the season with the team’s first overall tour win, and our maiden victory in a top-tier stage race is nothing short of marvelous,” said an elated Williams. “It’s simply perfect. The team worked amazingly for me in the last two days, especially after taking the lead in the tour during the fifth stage yesterday, and of course, today, where we needed to defend the leader’s jersey and secure the win.”

High performance by Israeli team throughout competition

The team has displayed exceptional ability throughout the prestigious Tour Down Under. As early as the second stage, its riders Corbin Strong and Steve Williams himself finished second and third. When Corbin, the team’s lead rider, had to withdraw due to illness, Williams stepped up, showcasing the team’s depth.

ISRAELI-CANADIAN PHILANTHROPIST Sylvan Adams (center) will take part in next week's solidarity bike ride to commemorate 100 days since the October 7 attack and to advocate the return of the remaining hostages. (credit: NOA ARNON)
ISRAELI-CANADIAN PHILANTHROPIST Sylvan Adams (center) will take part in next week's solidarity bike ride to commemorate 100 days since the October 7 attack and to advocate the return of the remaining hostages. (credit: NOA ARNON)
“This was a very sweet win for IPT, and a perfect way to start the season,” noted team owner Sylvan Adams.
Advertisement
“Carrying the name Israel on our jerseys, we represent the whole country. I hope this big victory brings a bit of joy, during this period of war and sadness. I am so proud of our great country. I predict that we will be winning a lot this year, so follow us!”


Related Tags
israel sports
Team Israel
Cycling
race
Sylvan Adams