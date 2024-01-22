Israel cycling opens season with victory

The Israel - Premier Tech cycling team celebrated a momentous start to the season on Sunday in Australia, marking an epic win for British rider Steve Williams in the final climb of the Tour Down Under and securing the overall victory in the tour. The victory represents an historic achievement for the team, gaining the first stage race win at the highest level, the World Tour. Williams, a 27-year-old Welsh rider, joined Israel - Premier Tech last year. Blossoming with the Israeli team, he won last season’s Arctic Tour after overcoming a prolonged injury that disrupted his career. Sunday’s win comes on the heels of three race victories for IPT riders over the past two years at the prestigious Tour de France.

High performance by Israeli team throughout competition

“To kick off the season with the team’s first overall tour win, and our maiden victory in a top-tier stage race is nothing short of marvelous,” said an elated Williams. “It’s simply perfect. The team worked amazingly for me in the last two days, especially after taking the lead in the tour during the fifth stage yesterday, and of course, today, where we needed to defend the leader’s jersey and secure the win.”

The team has displayed exceptional ability throughout the prestigious Tour Down Under. As early as the second stage, its riders Corbin Strong and Steve Williams himself finished second and third. When Corbin, the team’s lead rider, had to withdraw due to illness, Williams stepped up, showcasing the team’s depth.