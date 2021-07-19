Second-division Israeli soccer team ties with Italy's Atalanta

Maccabi Bnei Raina, an Israeli soccer team that only plays in Liga Leumit, the second division of the Israeli football league, tied with Atalanta BC in a training match, N12 reported.
Atalanta plays in Italy's top league alongside worldwide famous clubs such as Juventus.
The match, which took place on Sunday, ended with each team scoring a goal.
#Atalanta Maccabi Bnei Raina 1-1— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 18, 2021
⚽️ #Colley Match report https://t.co/NJgyOu8pB6#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/f6fHZFOsh1
Atalanta held possession of the ball for most of the match. The team in recent years has become a prominent member of the Italian league as well as the European Champions League.
This originally was not going to be one of the few moments where an Israeli team would have played a game against a well-known European team, as FC Barcelona was originally supposed to play against Beitar Jerusalem in August, but the Israeli team cancelled the match after Barcelona asked for the match to be played outside Jerusalem. In addition, this month had many Israelis watching the game between England and Italy to see who would win the Euro 2020 final. Avi Grant and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.