Euro 2020: Excitement in Israel builds for the final, England vs Italy

“The Israeli people like to adopt another national team in these international tournaments, and the Israeli people don't seem to like Italy.”

By AVI GRANT  
JULY 11, 2021 18:57
Even though the match was going to take place thousands of kilometers away, the excitement on Sunday in Jerusalem ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was electric.
Many were captured by the story of the England team with one local shop owner saying that even though he was not English, he had followed them throughout the tournament and hoped they won the final. Another local Israeli resident exclaimed how he had enjoyed watching England play and would support them over the Italians, as well as mentioning his satisfaction that England had beaten Germany in round 16.
“There are no prima donnas in this team” said Alan Wigman, an England fan. “The fact that the midfield of this team is made up of a West Ham and a Leeds player is nice and that’s what’s making the team good.”
“We all have our clubs, but tonight we’re all together for the common cause,” Wigman explained.
Gareth Southgate and the unity of this England squad has made people feel positively about this team according to David Graniewitz, an England supporter, “he’s an intelligent guy and a likeable one which makes him different to previous managers.”
When the self-satirizing song "Three Lions" sang “30 years of hurt never stopped me dreaming,” it rang true for England fans. Fifty-five years later, the same sentiment rings true. In fact, that hurt has made this run feel all the better according to student Tomer Ash, “we are driven by a 55-year wait to bring football home.”
Even Israelis are joining in on the excitement as Ash noted “it has been nice to see so many passionate Israelis which has made this feel like a home away from home.”
Italians, too, are building in excitement with some events planned for Italians in Israel, however the public seem to be leaning towards wanting an England victory. Fabio Sonnino, the president of Roma Club Gerusalemme, explained this. “The Israeli people like to adopt another national team in these international tournaments, and the Israeli people don't seem to like Italy.”
Although there is satisfaction and happiness towards Roberto Mancini, the Italy manager, Sonnino thinks England have a stronger team than Italy and considered England the favorites.
Football is not a national sport like in Israel like it is in England or Italy however many are still moved by the sport and the result will have large affects.


