Tel Aviv municipality offers couples to get married in outdoor locations

In what seems to be an attempt to ease, at least for some, the effects of the coronavirus, Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality wants to treat the city's couples with "wedding packages" which would help them celebrate, with up to 20 loved ones, in a variety of locations around the city.Some the offered wedding locations include the Tropical Garden, Wohl Amphitheater, Menachem Begin Park amd the Old Train Station.

Each marriage package includes access to a location of the couple's choosing, and some of the basics that are necessary for any wedding including tables, chairs, white tablecloths and power supply.

For couples wishing to hold a Jewish wedding ceremony, a rabbi and a ketubah will be provided without cost, as a courtesy of the the local municipality.



Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai commented on the new enterprise, saying that "the many challenges resulting from the coronavirus crisis obligate us to respond, in all aspects of life. As time passes by, we are aware of additional needs of our residents. These include holding wedding ceremonies in public spaces, supporting couples who were unable to mark the happiest day of their lives in a large celebration due to the coronavirus." The municipality launched a special site dedicated for the new enterprise.