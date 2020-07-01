The new grassroots movement that is fighting antisemitism worldwide

ANTI - SEMITICM

In the first panel, entitled ‘Stronger together: Interfaith action against antisemitism’, Lahav Hakov, diplomatic correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, interviewed Misha Galperin, president of Zandafi Philanthropic Advisors, and senior advisor to the Combat Antisemitism Movement, Anila Ali, President of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, and Pastor Todd Stavrakos, of the Gladwyne Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Galperin, who grew up in Russia during the 1960s and 1970s, recalled how the Soviet Jewry movement was composed of peoples of all faiths, religions, and belief, and noted that the movement to combat antisemitism is also about “people of good conscience of all faiths.” Galperin added that as long as antisemitism remains a Jewish problem, it will stay a Jewish problem. Concerned citizens of all faiths need to take action.

Anila Ali works together with Jewish women’s organizations to fight antisemitism. Ali recounted that Jewish groups were among the first to come to her defense when allegations were made against Arab-Americans after 911, and she has partnered with Combat Antisemitism, and the Anti-Defamation League to fight against antisemitism.

Pastor Todd Stavrakos says that there has been a rise in antisemitism in mainline Christian denominations, such as the Presbyriterian church, which has used anti-Zionist rhetoric. He is working closely with clergy to establish stronger educational materials to bring people together. “By working closely with the Jewish community, we can build stronger bridges,” he said.

The second panel, entitled ‘Grassroots activism against antisemtism’ featured Daniel West Cohen, director of partnerships for Combat Antisemitism, Zohar Levi, a juniro attending Stanford University, Jonathan Braun president of the World Union of Jewish Students, and Darion Ouliguian, a recent graduate of UCLA.

Cohen explained that Combat Antisemitism includes 250 organizations, ranging from large organizations like JNF-USA and the American Jewish Committee to very small Jewish groups. “We have enormous organizations working with smaller ones sharing resources and content,” he said.

Zohar Levi, an Israeli-American student, discussed her experiences at Stanford supporting Israel, and acting as a resource for others in pro-Israel activism. Darion Ouliguian, who is an Armenian Christian, explained his support for Israel, and said that thousands of Christian college students have visited Israel, and stand with it and the Jewish community.

Finally, Jonathan Braun, head of WUJS, pointed out that antisemitism on college campuses has many different faces and can be different from campus to campus and from country to country. WUJS assists students in fighting antisemitism by giving them the tools and opportunities that they need.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement is a is a non-partisan, global grassroots movement of individuals.