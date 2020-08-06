Thousands gather for hassidic wedding, violating health regulations

The grandson of the grand rabbi of the Belz hassidic community was married Wednesday night in Jerusalem in a wedding attended by thousands of hassidim, violating the terms of agreement with the police for the celebration. Although the police had allowed the wedding to take place outdoors, it was supposed to have been conducted in the capsule system, but footage from the wedding posted on social media showed that this did not happen. coronavirus restrictions and allowed regular prayer services to take place in the Belz headquarters in the Kiryat Belz neighborhood of Jerusalem throughout most of the current epidemic. The neighborhood has suffered from a high rate of infection as a result. On Wednesday night, thousands of hassidim gathered for the wedding which was held outdoors in a large open air structure next to the Belz Great Synagogue. The police stated on Wednesday night that they had held meetings with the organizers “in order to prevent a violation of the [coronavirus] regulations.”The police said however that since the agreement and regulations were violated four fines were issued at the site by the police against the organizes amounting to NIS 20,000. A police investigation was also launched due to licensing violations. Speaking on Kan Bet radio, Lion said that “regulations must be enforced” but in a fair manner. “Every Thursday and Shabbat there are severe violations. Is the entire Balfour Street area totally free from corona,” he asked in reference to the anti-Netanyahu protests staged outside the prime minister’s residence. “When it comes to an ultra-Orthodox area then immediately there are headlines and footage. I don’t support [the violations] but let us not have selective enforcement,” said the mayor. Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch condemned the wedding however, calling it a “health terror attack.”Tweeted Kisch “We are doing everything to prevent the gathering of people and paying a tough price (societally and economically) to stop the virus, and then we see pictures from the square [where the wedding was held] yesterday - a mega health terror attack.”Kisch has previously labelled anti-government protests in Tel Aviv as “health terror attacks” as well.And photos obtained by Channel 12 News showed that after the wedding ceremony, a mass indoor celebration also took place without participants wearing masks or adhereing to any social-distancing methods at all. Criticism was voiced from several quarters against the wedding, although Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion accused such critics of hypocrisy, saying that the mass demonstrations outside the prime minister’s residence are not met with similar condemnation. The Grand Rabbi of the Belz community Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach has strongly resisted the government