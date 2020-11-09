The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three arrested, suspected of stealing antiquities from Tel Megiddo

Police discovered a metal detector and excavation equipment in the suspects' vehicle, and reported locating signs indicating digging nearby.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 21:08
Some of the stolen antiquities, including ancient coins and rings, found in the suspects' possession, Nov. 9, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Some of the stolen antiquities, including ancient coins and rings, found in the suspects' possession, Nov. 9, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Three suspects who allegedly stole antiquities from the Tel Megiddo National Park in northern Israel were arrested on Monday.
The suspects were caught during a joint enforcement operation by Border Police officers and volunteers, the Antiquities Authority, Nature and Parks Authority and the security department of the Megiddo Regional Council. The routine operation focused on searching agricultural fields in the Megiddo Regional Council for suspicious activity.
The site near Kibbutz Megiddo where the suspects were located and arrested, Nov. 9, 2020 (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The site near Kibbutz Megiddo where the suspects were located and arrested, Nov. 9, 2020 (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
During the activity, the force identified a vehicle and three individuals waiting suspiciously in a declared antiquities site near Megiddo. Several antiquities including coins, stones, rings and metals were found on the suspects and in their vehicle.
The items discovered are believed to have been stolen from the Megiddo National Park. Police discovered a metal detector and excavation equipment in the suspects' vehicle, and reported locating signs indicating digging nearby.
The metal detector that was found in the suspects' vehicle, Nov. 9, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The metal detector that was found in the suspects' vehicle, Nov. 9, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The confiscated antiquities were sent to be processed by the Antiquities Authority. The suspects, three residents of Umm al-Fahm in their 30s, will be interrogated by the authority's investigative team in the following days.
The Tel Megiddo National Park is recognized as a World Heritage Site. It is positioned near Kibbutz Megiddo, about 30 km south-east of Haifa, and is best known for showcasing ruins of walls, gates, tombs and temples from centuries-old Canaanite & Israelite settlements.
Some of the stolen antiquities, including ancient coins and rings, found in the suspects' possession, Nov. 9, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Some of the stolen antiquities, including ancient coins and rings, found in the suspects' possession, Nov. 9, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


Tags Border Police Haifa antiquities umm al-fahm Israel Antiquities Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by