Ultra-Orthodox rabbinic leadership: 12-year-olds must get vaccinated

Since there is a danger and concern for loss of life, all pupils 12-years old and over who do not know for sure that they were [previously] infected with corona should get vaccinated.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 29, 2021 11:47
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky seen at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 17, 2021. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Two of the most senior rabbis in the ultra-Orthodox world, Rabbi Haim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, have called for all children 12-years-old and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The two rabbis announced their support for the step in a letter published in the Yated Neeman ultra-Orthodox daily newspaper on Tuesday by prominent Bnei Brak physician Dr. Meshulam Hart.
Hart, who is Kanievsky’s personal doctor, noted the recent rise in COVID-19 infections particularly among unvaccinated children and youths, a phenomenon which has arisen after the entry of the Delta variant into the country, and said that this is a life-danger and threatened once again to shut down educational institutions. 
“We brought all the medical opinions to Rabbi Kanievsky and Rabbi Edelstein. Since there is a danger and concern for loss of life, including among the elderly, and there is also a real threat of Torah study being cancelled and educational institutions and yeshivas being closed, all pupils, boys and girls, 12-years old and over who do not know for sure that they were [previously] infected with corona should get vaccinated in accordance with the instructions of doctors,” wrote Hart.
The letter stated that the medical opinions have been presented to Kanievsky and Edelstein who gave instructions to publish it in the newspaper.
COVID-19 infection rates amongst the ultra-Orthodox community were extremely high, particularly among youth.
A lack of adherence to government health regulations, together with crowded living conditions large families, and a heavy emphasis in ultra-Orthodox society on communal gatherings, meant that the virus ran rampant within the sector. 
Kanievsky and Edelstein, together with other ultra-Orthodox rabbis, have strongly backed vaccination drives however. 


