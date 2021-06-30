United Torah Judaism MK: Women serving in the IDF is not 'human nature'

"A man's way is to fight, a woman's way is not to fight," he said. "In nature, in healthy, human nature, the women do not fight, and for many years we have followed this assertion that fighting is the job of the men, no matter how much you try and oppose human nature, it will not help."

The issue of women serving in the IDF has been a long contested subject for the ultra-Orthodox parties in the Knesset. In May 2021, Noam leader MK Avi Maoz demanded that the IDF Gender Affairs unit be dismantled because it "fatally wounded" the "values of the IDF."

Despite this, however, according to a Na'amat poll conducted by Geocartography Knowledge earlier this year, over 70% of wider Israeli society support the idea of women serving in combat roles in the IDF, and only 11% believe that women should not serve in the IDF in any capacity at all.

Maklev also referred to a recent social media post shared by Labor leader Merav Michaeli in which she stated that women get cold more easily than men in order to strengthen his argument, saying that "even the transport minister who has promoted gender equality for years understands that there are large differences for between men and women."