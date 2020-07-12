Vertical Agriculture - Fresh greens from the wall straight to the plate

There is no doubt that one of the biggest challenges of the next years will be feeding the massive growing population all over the world. In 50 years, the world’s population is expected to grow by another 2 billion people and due to urbanization one of the problems would be lack of arable lands.



In recent days where world pandemic is impacting global food systems, disrupting regional agricultural value chains, and posing risks to household food security there is a heightened awareness of food safety for producers, businesses, governments, and consumers. With border closures and quarantines, supply chain and trade disruptions could restrict people’s access to sufficient and nutritious sources of food.



Vertical agriculture is one of the hottest trends which aim to solve these problems. "Vertical Field" an Israeli company, developed vertical urban farms and active living walls, functioning as growing solutions for smart cities. Vertical Field was established by Mr. Bar-Ness in 2006, motivated by his green thumb and ambition to bring sustainable nature-based solutions into the urban lifestyle. "We understood people’s need to surround themselves with a green, healthy environment" explains Guy Elitzur, the company's CEO.

Vertical Field has developed soil-based solutions, for green cities but mainly for vertical urban food supply. One of the main solutions that the company is focusing on is a vertical, soil-based system for urban farming in any indoor or outdoor space. Vertical Field geophonic growing method has a unique platform comprised of a container with its own sensors, irrigation and lighting systems and in-house monitoring software which automatically manages all growth phases allowing for less human handling and a more sterile environment in order to grows fresh, healthy and free of pesticides produce all year long.



The portable urban farm can be located on the roofs of buildings, outside supermarkets, restaurants and more.

"One of our main goals is to provide supermarkets, restaurants, hospitals or any other institution, with the ability to grow their own produce and to provide it onsite right where it’s consumed." Says Guy Elitzur. "We see supermarkets struggling with the high costs of the supply chain and longer growing cycles dependent upon unpredictable weather conditions. With our solution, they never have to worry about the weather or external conditions. They can get a consistent in-house supply and reduce and monitor their inventory waste. We are offering a completely new business model in which they will not have distribution costs and at the same time create a unique shopping experience for their customers. The real challenge is to show corporations the economic and the health benefits so they will be motivated to change the way they are operating."

Recently, the company's urban farms were placed next to several branches of the Rami Levi supermarkets in Israel, as well as EverGreen supermarkets and several restaurants in New York. In those branches the supermarket grows, harvests, and sells leafy greens and herbs. The system allows maximum yield from a small area. Its fast plant growth cycle provides a frequent and regular fresh supply of agricultural products to the Rami Levi’s customers who can walk up to the vertical wall and pick off the fresh ready to eat vegetables.

Food processing faces various challenges with regards to the sustainability of food systems such as environmental concerns, water and soil quality preservation while encompassing a range of issues such security of supply, health, safety, quality, and affordability. “In times when most of the world’s population is aware of what they are eating, with increasing demand for healthier, more sustainable, and safer foods, agriculture needs to reinvent itself to be fit for purpose. We aim to lead the transformation of the urban ecosystem by making our cities, buildings, food greener, healthier and prettier”. emphasizing Guy Elitzur.