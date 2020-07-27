The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Western Wall to limit Tisha B'Av prayers to groups of 20

"These days...obligate all of us to intensify our unconditional love, solidarity and connection to the tradition and heritage of Israel."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 27, 2020 15:41
An ultra-Orthodox jew prays at the Westen Wall July 17, 2002 on Tisha B'Av (photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/REUTERS)
An ultra-Orthodox jew prays at the Westen Wall July 17, 2002 on Tisha B'Av
(photo credit: LASZLO BALOGH/REUTERS)
Worshippers arriving at the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av will only be allowed in groups of 20 in a number of designated prayer areas in the open plaza, due to social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In total, 1,000 people will be able to enter the plaza at a time, compared to the tens of thousands who usually are present at the plaza simultaneously on the day of lamenting and fasting.
On Tisha B'av, which falls on Wednesday night, July 29, Jews mark the day that the two Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed and a number of other calamities occurred by fasting for 25 hours and abiding by other mourning practices, including sitting on the floor or low chairs, not wearing leather shoes and reciting the Book of Lamentations (Megillat Eicha), in which the prophet Jeremiah laments the destruction of Jerusalem and the subsequent exile.
The Western Wall Foundation will broadcast a special livestream on the Western Wall's website from the plaza on Wednesday night, as Tisha B'Av begins with the evening prayers, the recital of Eicah and the recital of Kinot, a series of dirges recited on Tisha B'Av.
"These days in the shadow of social distancing and the deep financial crisis, obligate all of us to intensify our unconditional love, solidarity and connection to the tradition and heritage of Israel," said the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz.
The Western Wall Foundation will hand out water bottles and packaged pastries at the end of the fast to those finishing the fast at the Western Wall.
Fast start and end times can be found here.


