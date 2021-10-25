Wild boars in Jerusalem terrify residents, damage property

Residents in the Jerusalem area have had a new issue plaguing them: Wild animals such as boars, jackals and porcupines roaming around the area, destroying infrastructure and sparking panic, Israeli media reported.

Of the animals, however, boars are the most dangerous, as they can cause severe injuries to local residents as well as to property.

The problem is nothing new for Israel. Wild boars have long been a problem in Haifa , where they have caused significant damage, injuries and, in one case, helped end a marriage . This became even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic when clear streets saw wild boars become an even more common sight, and as municipality-backed culling efforts were halted.

These boars are big, around the size of Rottweilers, and travel in packs. They are smart enough to break into gardens and trash cans, and can potentially turn violent.

Dealing with them is difficult, with Haifa residents having formed "pig patrols" to combat the boars. One resident actually created a 3D-printed whistle to deter wild boars.

A woman stands next to a wild boar roaming in a residential area in Haifa after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Currently, the Jerusalem area locality with the biggest boar problem is Mevaseret Zion, with the animals terrifying residents.

"I saw pigs running after each other and I nearly died of fright," one resident told N12. "I closed all my windows and doors at home, and started thinking if I could buy poison for them. They're dangerous, and could even bite me or my kids."

The Mevaseret Zion Municipality has already begun trying to find solutions.

"Every day, we repair the damages the boars can cause," Mevaseret Zion Mayor Yoram Shimon told N12.

But why are sightings of boars and other animals becoming more frequent in the area?

According to Shimon, the answer is forest fires

A fire that broke out near Mevesseret Zion. (credit: CARRIE HART)

Over the summer, severe forest fires near the Jerusalem area caused significant destruction, ruining what were once viable habitats for wildlife. Now, he explained to N12, these animals are stuck looking for habitats, food and water elsewhere.

"If no significant action is taken, it can end very badly," Shimon told N12.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to the Mevaseret Zion Municipality, Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel and the Nature and Parks Authority for comment.