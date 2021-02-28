Will foreigners be allowed to enter Israel by Passover? - explainer

Israel is unexpected to open up its airports to foreign travelers by Passover, including those who have been vaccinated – certainly in any extensive capacity, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The airport has been closed even to the majority Israeli travelers for the better part of a month – a closure that is expected to last until at least March 6 – with Health Ministry officials saying they fear the entry of vaccine-resistant variants before the country completes its vaccination campaign.

Over the weekend, the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center warned the government to take immediate action to keep a new variant in New York City out of the country, one that appears to share some of the characteristics of the South African variant and could potentially weaken the effectiveness of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

As of Sunday, more than eight million vaccine doses have been administered in Israel, with more than three million people receiving both doses.

But even as Israelis get the jab, it is expected that for months if not years, countries will want to safeguard their borders from the novel coronavirus and its mutations. As such, it will likely be incumbent on travelers either to prove they have been vaccinated or to test and isolate as so many countries have done throughout the pandemic.

The challenge is that countries are using a variety of vaccination certificates, some of which are more secure than others. In the United States, for example, paper vaccination certificates are being administered with the Centers for Disease Control logo that experts say are not particularly secure, which could delay the ability to forge a bilateral travel agreement between Israel and the US around a green passport or certificate.

The Health Ministry is holding discussions with two or three countries per day about recognition of each other’s vaccinations.

In the first stage, it is more likely that “travel corridors” will be established whereby only certain routes will be available based on the immunology of the disease and bilateral agreements between countries, such as the agreement that Israel made with Greece.

However, bilateral recognition, such as what Israel established with Greece, will ultimately be unsuitable as the airport authorities could likely not manage more than a handful of different certifications.

Therefore, it is expected that over time, despite hesitation by the World Health Organization, a set of international standards will coalesce that will enable groups of countries to recognize each other’s vaccination certificates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in January it is opposed, at least “for the time being,” to the introduction of vaccine passports or certificates as a condition for allowing international travelers entry into other countries.

It said that “the use of immunity certificates for international travel in the context of COVID-19 is not currently supported by scientific evidence and is therefore not recommended by WHO,” in a report.

“Beyond the scientific uncertainties around immunity passports, there are ethical, legal and human rights aspects related to privacy of personal data and medical confidentiality; the potential for falsification or engagement in risky behavior based on a false sense of security; stigma; and discrimination,” the report said.

There are some countries already reaching out to Israel that say they will already recognize Israel’s certificate, which means Israelis could be allowed to more freely enter other countries even before foreign travel resumes here.

Once foreign countries are recognized by Israel, it is expected that these travelers will be able to enter Israel and receive a green passport and all its benefits through the same system in which Israelis receive their passports.

Currently, Israelis who come from abroad and have been vaccinated undergo a serological test to prove the veracity of their vaccination. If they test positive for antibodies, they are able to stay out of isolation. At the same time, the Health Ministry is currently working on a system to enable individuals who were vaccinated in Israel but who are not members of one of the country’s health funds to be able to download their vaccination certificates through the green passport application and website application, too.

In any situation, tourism to Israel is not expected to resume fast.

Similarly, global travel is not likely to resume in the way people remember from before COVID-19 in the coming months. When it does, there will likely be a soft, slow re-opening that will gradually be expanded.