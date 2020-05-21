The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

With coronavirus, annexation and a new gov't, don't fret the small stuff

So what we don’t need to do is pile on concerns unnecessarily. Worry about what is real, not about what isn’t.

By HERB KEINON  
MAY 21, 2020 20:14
People walking on the beach in Tel Aviv during Independence Day (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
People walking on the beach in Tel Aviv during Independence Day
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
As a nation, we love to fret.
And, unfortunately, there is usually what to fret about. We can fret about rockets from Gaza, missiles from Hezbollah, and nukes in the hands of the Iranians. And that is just at the regional level.
Globally we can worry about how Europe will react if we extend Israeli sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, what relations will look like with the US if Joe Biden becomes president, and what will be the fallout if Washington pushes us to scale down ties with China.
Locally, too, there is no dearth of concerns: Is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going to turn the public against the legal establishment, is the legal establishment out to get Netanyahu, what will be with all the unemployed.
And that is all before factoring in the coronavirus, and everyone’s own personal package of worries (the kids, the spouse, the job).
So what we don’t need to do is pile on concerns unnecessarily. Worry about what is real, not about what isn’t. There is a time to worry, to paraphrase Ecclesiastes, and a time to refrain from worrying. Or, more precisely, there are things to worry about, and there are things that are not worry-worthy. And those things we should keep in proportion.
For example, Thursday morning’s hacking of hundreds of Israeli websites by a group called Hackers Of Savior, who openly call for Israel’s destruction.
Granted, its unpleasant to turn on your computer, surf to the Jerusalem Foundation website, and instead of finding a homepage with a friendly table of contents, there is a video of Tel Aviv and Haifa going up in smoke over a subtitle that reads: “The countdown of Israel destruction has begun since a long time ago.” The genocidal message is more than unpleasant; it’s very unpleasant.
But this is not the third shot fired in a quickly escalating cyber war that will knock out this country’s vital infrastructure.
This type of hacking, known as defacing, is relatively harmless. It’s the equivalent of antisemitic graffiti on the web. The hackers don’t get into your computer, they don’t steal information, they don’t wipe out data. They just put hateful content on websites that can be taken down relatively simply with no after effect. True, there is a sense of having been invaded, an intrusion effect, but the real damage – in terms of money cost to businesses while their websites are out of commission for a short while – is small.
Yet, when the websites were hacked on Thursday morning, some media outlets in the country rushed to automatically link it to the Iranians. For who else but the Iranians would love to paralyze Israel’s websites two days after a Washington Post report claimed that Israel wreaked cyber havoc on an Iranian port situated on the Strait of Hormuz? That attack was reportedly in response to an unsuccessful Iranian cyber sabotage attack on water and sewage infrastructure in Israel in mid April.
”The cyber war between Israel and Iran is heating up.” read a report in Calcalist. “Tens of thousands of mostly unsecured Israeli websites were reportedly attacked by Iran-based hackers on Thursday morning, disabling the sites and replacing them with the threatening message.’
If this would have been the Iranians reacting to the cyber attack on their port, then – as nasty as the message might have been – one justifiably could have even thought, “Really, this is all they have? Chaos was created at one of their vital ports, and all they could do in cyber response was send a hateful message in bad Hebrew and bad English?”
The cyber attack on the Shahid Rajaee Port terminal in Bandar Abbas was no mere cyber graffiti. That was an artful work of cyber warfare that obviously took months to plan and dozens of people equipped with excellent intelligence and using sophisticated tools to carry out.
But, as it turns out, Thursday’s hacking didn’t come from Iran, rather amateur hackers using unsophisticated methods from Turkey, North Africa and Gaza to send Israelis an ugly message on Jerusalem Day, a favorite day – according to the experts – for this kind of activity.
This is not meant in any way to downplay the seriousness of hacking or the cyber threat. Sophisticated hackers – like those who targeted the Iranian port on May 9 – can create chaos to a country’s infrastructure.
But Thursday’s attack was not the work of serious hackers, and the result was little more than a temporary nuisance. Better defenses need to be developed to protect against even that, but – at the same time – we shouldn’t make more of it than it is. There’s already enough real stuff to worry about.


Tags government Annexation hack Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by