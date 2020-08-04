Yuli Edelstein visits new Sylvan Adam Children's Hospital in Holon

The construction of the new building was funded by Save a Child's Heart donors from Israel and around the world. The medical center will help treat children with heart diseases as it will be used as an International Pediatric Center.

Save a Child's Heart was founded in 1995 at the Wolfson Medical Center. Since then, it has treated more than 5,400 children from 62 countries from across the globe. It has also helped to train more than 120 medical personnel from all over the world.

Sylvan Adams , the Israeli-Canadian businessman and philanthropist who also participated in the tour said that “when I decided to make aliyah, I was determined to make a positive contribution to this country. Holon is known as Ir Hayeladim, the City of Children. It will now have a Children’s Hospital at the Wolfson Medical Center, to serve the needs of this young and growing community."

The organization's budget comes entirely from donations and it is committed to improve the health and quality of life of all children, regardless of their backgrounds. In its earliest days, the organization was especially active in underdeveloped countries and helped in the creation of local competence centers where local medical staff was trained so they can operate independently.

"My message to Sylvan Adams is to continue to do wonderful things for Save a Child’s Heart and for Israel," Edelstein said during the visit.