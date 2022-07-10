The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's President Herzog to visit Czech Republic ahead of Biden's visit

The Herzogs will return home on Monday evening after visiting  the old Jewish cemetery in Prague and meeting  members of the Jewish community at the synagogue.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JULY 10, 2022 06:00
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Just ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will leave for a brief visit to the Czech Republic Sunday at the invitation of Czech President Milos Zeman.

The Herzogs will return home on Monday evening after visiting the old Jewish cemetery in Prague and meeting  members of the Jewish community at the synagogue.

Zeman will host them at a state luncheon at Prague Castle, and the two will engage in diplomatic discussions. Herzog will also meet with other senior Czech officials.

Israel enjoys excellent relations with the Czech Republic, and, historically, owes a debt of gratitude to the country which, with Soviet support, trained Israeli Air Force personnel during the War of Independence and supplied weapons to the nascent State of Israel when other countries refused to do so.



Tags diplomacy isaac herzog Joe Biden czech republic czech israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by