The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Did Biden’s visit downgrade US recognition of Jerusalem? - analysis

Biden’s refusal to allow Israelis to visit along with him and his change of flags signaled he does not recognize Israeli sovereignty or authority in that part of Jerusalem.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 15, 2022 13:50
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

With all the the pomp and circumstance of US President Joe Biden’s visit and the enthusiasm over Saudi opening its airspace to Israeli commercial flights, one element of this busy diplomatic weekend has not received as much attention: Jerusalem.

As with all diplomatic visits, most of the action took place in Jerusalem, in which Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog made sure to call Israel’s “eternal capital” in their remarks at different events with Biden.

Notably, they did not call Jerusalem Israel’s “undivided capital,” as their predecessors often did, which is just as well, because Biden seemed determined to divide the city if not in his words, then in actions and policies.

Biden has said since his election campaign that he would continue the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. That recognition came without specific municipal borders, but also a downgrade of how Washington treated the Palestinians in the city, shuttering the consulate and making it subordinate to the new US Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem - though in practicality the staff continued doing what it had done in the same building on Agron Street in western Jerusalem, up the block from the Waldorf Astoria where Biden held a press conference on Thursday. 

The Biden administration has been trying to reopen the consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem for the past year, while Israel has refused on the grounds that the city is the capital of only one nation. In lieu of reopening the consulate the State Department recently upgraded it from the Palestinian Affairs Unit to the US Office of Palestinian Affairs, which answers directly to Washington.

Palestinians protest in support of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as US President Joe Biden visits Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem July 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Palestinians protest in support of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as US President Joe Biden visits Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem July 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The issue of the flag

Weeks before Biden flew to Israel, word of his plan to visit a Palestinian hospital in east Jerusalem made waves in Israel. The president did not want any Israelis accompanying him on his trip.

On Friday, when “the Beast,” Biden’s armored limousine, drove up to the Augusta Victoria hospital in east Jerusalem on Friday, it was festooned with two American flags on it. This came in contrast to the Beast’s flags the day before, at the President’s Residence, where it had a US flag and an Israeli flag.

Biden’s refusal to allow Israelis to visit along with him and his change of flags signaled he does not recognize Israeli sovereignty or authority in that part of Jerusalem.

Whether Biden admits it or not - and he denied it when asked directly in Thursday’s press conference - that is a downgrade from Trump-era policy.

One should not, however, make the mistake of thinking that it downgrades Jerusalem. The hospital Biden visited on Friday is near the Mount of Olives, which has been a Jewish cemetery for 3,000 years and is still in use. The Mount of Olives overlooked the Old City of Jerusalem, home to two Jewish Temples. Jerusalem is still, and will always be, the historic capital of the Jewish People and, therefore, the Jewish State. 



Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Joe Biden Biden's visit to Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by