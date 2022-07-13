The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Hendel: 'I was threatened over kosher cellphone reform'

"Every decision has a political price. But it is unacceptable that ministers reach their positions and then only deal with survival instead of making decisions for public benefit," Hendel said.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 13, 2022 19:24

Updated: JULY 13, 2022 19:35
Israeli minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel at a conference with supporters in Shoham on July 12, 2022. (photo credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)
Israeli minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel at a conference with supporters in Shoham on July 12, 2022.
(photo credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel told supporters at a conference in Shoham on Tuesday evening that he was threatened by a representative of former UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman, who said if he pushed through “kosher cellphone” reform, he would be “politically burnt.”

“A man came to me on behalf of Litzman, and clarified to me that if I touch the topic of cellphones in the haredi sector, I will be erased. The man said, ‘You will be burnt politically,’” Hendel recalled.

Hendel did not heed the warning and passed the reform in question, which broke the ultra-Orthodox Rabbinic Committee for Communications’ control over the kosher cellphone market. So-called “kosher cellphones” do not allow access to the Internet

“I needed to decide whether to take a political risk or to ignore the issue, like my predecessors did,” Hendel continued. “I decided that I am deciding [what is best] for Israel’s haredi citizens, even though I know they are not my electorate.”

Hendel was left out of the merger between the Blue and White and New Hope parties that was announced Sunday evening. One of the reasons was that Gantz and Sa’ar do not want to rule out the possibility of the haredi parties joining a future coalition. The parties would be far less likely to do so with Hendel on board due to their animosity toward him.

Israeli minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel attends a discussion at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Israeli minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel attends a discussion at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“The haredi political operators work for themselves. [They] raise prices and limit the public. They turn a blind eye toward discrimination against Sephardi girls in Ashkenazi institutions. These operators are the opponents of the haredi public, not me,” Hendel said.

“Every decision has a political price. But it is unacceptable that ministers reach their positions and then only deal with survival instead of making decisions for public benefit,” he said.

Hendel is in talks with Yamina leader and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked about joining her party. Hendel wants to cut a deal for himself and his political ally MK Zvika Hauser as soon as possible. Shaked, however, is in no hurry and will wait for the results of an in-depth poll she ordered before making a decision, a source in Yamina said. 



Tags israeli politics yoaz hendel Communication Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by