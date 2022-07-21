The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Terror victims participate in bike ride to raise trauma awareness

Alpe d’Huez was specifically chosen as the locale for the ride given its difficulty, symbolizing the hardships that victims face when returning to normal life.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JULY 21, 2022 16:51
Israeli 'Together Stronger' representatives at the bike ride to raise awareness for terror victims. (photo credit: NATAL)
Israeli 'Together Stronger' representatives at the bike ride to raise awareness for terror victims.
(photo credit: NATAL)

A special tribute ride was held during this year’s Tour de France in order to raise money and awareness for victims of terror.

The Tour de France collaborated with Together Stronger, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of the survivors of terror attacks, to organize an ascent of the Alpe d’Huez section of the prestigious cycling race on July 12th by 20 victims who have experienced post-trauma.

The ride intended to raise awareness for those with transparent injuries — injuries that are not externally detectable — with the 20 cyclists representing organizations from Belgium, France and Israel that treat terror victims.

Why this location?

Alpe d’Huez was specifically chosen as the locale for the ride given its difficulty, symbolizing the hardships that victims face when returning to normal life and encouraging donors to give to the important cause.

Two of the riders, Mark and Vera de Bock represented Israeli victims of war and terror attacks who experience post-trauma. The de Bocks were present at the 2017 terror attack on Barcelona’s La Rambla Street that claimed the lives of 15 people and injured over 130 others.

They rode on behalf of NATAL – the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, which has impacted over 350,000 people through its multidisciplinary treatment programs for victims of terror. 

NATAL helps people like Aviv Mottale, a victim of a 2001 attack in Gush Katif. Mottale witnessed the death of three of his friends and is struggling with post-trauma as a result, he explained in a promotional video. “I may have returned whole in body, but my soul is wounded,” he said. “On July 12th, representatives from NATAL will represent us all and climb the Alpe d’Huez with other victims of terror from Europe.”

“I may have returned whole in body, but my soul is wounded.”

Aviv Mottale, a victim of a 2001 attack in Gush Katif


