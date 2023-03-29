Rabbi Sacks Legacy launches Passover seder activity

The Rabbi Sacks Legacy has launched a new interactive family activity for the Passover seder.

The scavenger hunt, made available by the charitable trust which honors the life and teachings of former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks, offers a creative way for families to celebrate and learn about the upcoming Passover holiday.

Joanna Benarroch, chief executive of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, said: “The Seder is a time for people to join together and share insights about Passover. We are proud to offer this new activity, based on the teachings of Rabbi Sacks, to engage, challenge and inspire.”

The scavenger hunt is inspired by Rabbi Sacks' essay, The Missing Fifth, in which he wrote: "Just as an x-ray can reveal an earlier painting beneath the surface of a later one, so beneath the surface of the Haggadah there is another pattern to be discerned."

Offering 10 challenges and questions, as well as an answer key, the activity is available for free download at www.rabbisacks.org/seder. The Missing Fifth essay is also available for download.

Who was Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks?

Sacks was the much respected former chief rabbi of the UK who died in November 2020 aged 72 after a battle with cancer.

Sacks was highly esteemed around the Jewish world for his erudition, his wisdom, and his prolific authorship of works on Jewish thought.

Rabbi Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013, succeeding Immanuel Jakobovits. He was succeeded by the current chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis.

Before being appointed as chief rabbi of the UK in 1993, Sacks served as principal of Jews’ College, now the London School of Jewish Studies, and rabbi of the prestigious Marble Arch Synagogue in Central London.

During his time as chief rabbi, Sacks became an ambassador for the Jewish community in the UK and was respected by many in UK Jewry and in the non-Jewish world as well.

