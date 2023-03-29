The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Rabbi Sacks Legacy launches Passover seder activity

The scavenger hunt is inspired by former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks' essay The Missing Fifth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 00:10
Britain's former Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks laughs during a news conference after being awarded the 2016 Templeton Prize in London, Britain, March 2, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL HACKETT)
Britain's former Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks laughs during a news conference after being awarded the 2016 Templeton Prize in London, Britain, March 2, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL HACKETT)

The Rabbi Sacks Legacy has launched a new interactive family activity for the Passover seder. 

The scavenger hunt, made available by the charitable trust which honors the life and teachings of former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks, offers a creative way for families to celebrate and learn about the upcoming Passover holiday.

Joanna Benarroch, chief executive of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, said: “The Seder is a time for people to join together and share insights about Passover. We are proud to offer this new activity, based on the teachings of Rabbi Sacks, to engage, challenge and inspire.”

The scavenger hunt is inspired by Rabbi Sacks' essay, The Missing Fifth, in which he wrote: "Just as an x-ray can reveal an earlier painting beneath the surface of a later one, so beneath the surface of the Haggadah there is another pattern to be discerned."

BRITISH CHIEF rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks is honored at the 2016 Templeton Prize ceremony. Most of the translation was completed by Sacks, though an esteemed committee finished portions after his passing. (credit: Catholic Church England Wales/Flickr) BRITISH CHIEF rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks is honored at the 2016 Templeton Prize ceremony. Most of the translation was completed by Sacks, though an esteemed committee finished portions after his passing. (credit: Catholic Church England Wales/Flickr)

Offering 10 challenges and questions, as well as an answer key, the activity is available for free download at www.rabbisacks.org/seder. The Missing Fifth essay is also available for download. 

Who was Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks?

Sacks was the much respected former chief rabbi of the UK who died in November 2020 aged 72 after a battle with cancer.

Sacks was highly esteemed around the Jewish world for his erudition, his wisdom, and his prolific  authorship of works on Jewish thought.

Rabbi Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013, succeeding Immanuel Jakobovits. He was succeeded by the current chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis. 

Before being appointed as chief rabbi of the UK in 1993, Sacks served as principal of Jews’ College, now the London School of Jewish Studies, and rabbi of the prestigious Marble Arch Synagogue in Central London. 

During his time as chief rabbi, Sacks became an ambassador for the Jewish community in the UK and was respected by many in UK Jewry and in the non-Jewish world as well.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report. 



Tags Passover jewish holidays jonathan sacks Seder
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by