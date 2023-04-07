The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lionel Richie's daughter converts to Judaism

Sofia Richie revealed that she had been attending conversion classes ahead of her marriage to Elliot Grainge.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 05:54
Country Music Association Awards - Arrivals - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., 14/11/2018 - Lionel Richie (photo credit: REUTERS/JAMIE GILLIAM)
Country Music Association Awards - Arrivals - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., 14/11/2018 - Lionel Richie
(photo credit: REUTERS/JAMIE GILLIAM)

American Singer-Songwriter Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie has completed her conversion to Judaism, according to her Instagram. 

Richie, 28, revealed on Monday that she had been attending conversion classes ahead of her marriage to Elliot Grainge.

In the post, she thanked cantor Nathan Lam writing, “I  want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Who is Sofia Richie?

Richie is an Instagram influencer who was raised as a Christian. She attended Oaks Christian School in California. She described the experience as “where I got my sense. My family wanted church to be a place where we all went together. My dad was always traveling and my mom was always working. School is where I did Bible classes and studied God,” according to Vanity Fair.

Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, coverts to Judaism (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, coverts to Judaism (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

She continued, “One of the key factors of life is love, and the key factor of God is love, so having that understanding is really important in a relationship.”

Her fiancé Grainge is a Jewish music executive and the son of the Universal Music Group’s CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge.

Grainge proposed to Richie last April while the two were on a tropical vacation. Richie then announced the good news on her Instagram and captioned the pictures: "Forever isn't long enough @elliot."



