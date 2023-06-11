The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Solving biblical mysteries and hiking the holy land

It was only years later when I moved to Israel as an adult that I finally began to understand what biblical spelunking was all about.

By SUSANNAH SCHILD
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 03:13
ONE OF the multitude of caves in the Judean Desert, from Nahal Darja to Qumran. (photo credit: SUSANNAH CHILD)
ONE OF the multitude of caves in the Judean Desert, from Nahal Darja to Qumran.
(photo credit: SUSANNAH CHILD)

King David, Elijah the Prophet and Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. What do these Jewish historical figures have in common? All three sought refuge in caves, hiding away from their literal or figurative enemies for days, months and years at a time.

I remember learning stories of Jewish figures hiding in caves as a child. Where I grew up in the swamp town of New Orleans, Louisiana, there were no geological formations whatsoever; I had never seen a cave in person. Back then, I imagined King David wandering through a forest, hiding away in an oversized cave with grey stone walls, something like the ones I had seen on television westerns. Perhaps in a cave that could have even doubled as a bear den.

I wasn’t completely sure how to visualize the story of King David, but there was one thing I did know: there were a lot more caves featured in the pages of Tanach than I had ever encountered on my terrain. As opposed to the land of the bible, my hometown was dominated by lush greenery, oversized magnolia trees and clusters of hanging Spanish moss.

It was only years later when I moved to Israel as an adult that I finally began to understand what biblical spelunking was all about.

Twenty minutes from my current home in Gush Etzion is Nahal Tekoa, a dramatic canyon that’s cradled by layers of mountains and hills. Amos, the prophet, lived in Tekoa. Later in the 4th century CE, a monk, Haritoun, established his monastery in this canyon, seeking silence in the many caves hidden in its ridges. The largest of the caves at the site has been dubbed Haritoun Cave. As I discovered by crawling through it, Haritoun is no ordinary cave. One could easily get lost in the four levels of this karstic cave, filled with hundreds of meters of tunnels and chambers. At Ma’arat Haritoun, one can begin to imagine the scope of Israel’s underground world hidden beneath the surface.

A coin from the Bar Kochba revolt found during an archaeological dig in Murabba'at caves in the Nahal Darga Reserve in the Judean Desert. (credit: COURTESY OF IAA ROBBERY PREVENTION UNIT)A coin from the Bar Kochba revolt found during an archaeological dig in Murabba'at caves in the Nahal Darga Reserve in the Judean Desert. (credit: COURTESY OF IAA ROBBERY PREVENTION UNIT)

NEARBY IN the Jerusalem Foothills, an area known as The Land of a Thousand Caves is just as incredible. In this part of the country, it’s nearly impossible to walk along a hiking trail without passing a hidden opening into a world of mystery. Concealed by fig trees and stinging nettle, the caves in this part of the country contain many secrets. In some, there are long, chalky tunnels chiseled out by hand, their walls equipped with little nooks for placing oil lamps to light the way. Pieces of 2,000-year-old pottery litter the ground. In other caves, there are underground rooms with pillars, stairways and arches; some even house stables and columbariums for raising doves. Between the miles of tunnels, there are bell caves, cisterns and burial caves.

Some of these caves began as natural structures formed by water and shifting rock. Once discovered by humans, they became underground hideaways, most notably for Jewish rebels during the time of the Bar Kochva revolt. These men secreted themselves away in a dark world where they hid from Roman soldiers.

Past The Land of a Thousand Caves, the story continues. In the Judean Desert, from Nahal Darja to Qumran, there are plenty of caves where Essenes and other Jewish sects hid from the mainstream community. In the quiet of a cave, these people attempted to preserve a more elevated way of life, with a focus on asceticism and ritual purity. Treasure troves of ancient scrolls have been found in some of these caves. Here, too, King David hid from Saul in a cave at Nahal Arugot, a stream in the Ein Gedi Nature Nature Reserve, centuries earlier.

As I discovered as an adult, even the story of a spider weaving its web over a cave opening (like it did for King David) makes a lot more sense when confronted by the realities of Israel’s terrain. In Israel, some caves are inhabited by small animals and insects who use the dark, cool, chambers to escape from the desert sun at midday. How could a small spider completely cover the opening of a cave with its web? It’s not that difficult; many cave entrances are just large enough for a person to squeeze through. Although there are some with gaping, wide entryways, they are more typically small and just about unnoticeable, hidden behind fig branches that grow out of the moisture trapped within. You could walk right by one of these caves without ever knowing that there was a secret world underground.

I may not have had the faintest understanding of biblical stories about caves as a child or even when I moved to Israel two decades ago but throughout my years of living and hiking in the Holy Land, the stories of our people’s kings, prophets and warriors have come to life and the land reveals its ancient secrets.

The writer is Susannah Schild, creator of Hiking the Holyland (www.hikingintheholyland.com). Her new book, From Southerner to Settler: Unexpected Lessons from the Land of Israel is hitting the shelves this month. (www.fromsouthernertosettler.com)



Tags hiking holyland king david of israel bible
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by