Negev’s ‘Desert Nights’ festival to kick off in August

The Desert Nights-Negev Stars Festival will allow visitors to get to know the peoples, lands, and stories of Israel's Negev desert.

By BEN RAAB
Published: JULY 23, 2023 01:11
ENJOYING THE view at the Ramon Crater. (photo credit: Daniel Zemler)
ENJOYING THE view at the Ramon Crater.
(photo credit: Daniel Zemler)

Next month, the Negev will come alive with the Desert Nights-Negev Stars Festival. 

Over 300 activities and attractions will be taking place from the Northern Negev to the Southern Arava, all at a subsidized cost of up to NIS 20. The event is hosted by the Negev Development Authority’s Tourism Department of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry.

The festival will cover five main areas: the North of the Negev, Beersheba, Mount Negev, the area along road 90 between the Dead Sea and Arava, and Bedouin tourism areas, letting visitors experience the people, stories, art, landscapes, and flavors of the Negev.

There will be agricultural and urban experiences, Bedouin tourism, nature trips, workshops, starry desert nights, a taste of the Beersheba night scene, and spectacular sunrises and sunsets.”

Activities on offer

Activities include wine tours in the Negev mountains, a yoga class in Mitzpe Ramon, and a Gazan food workshop in Beersheba.

In the Negev Desert, Israeli innovation offers the world ways to build resilient crops, water technologies, clean energy and other tools. Shown here, a solar energy field. (credit: DESERTECH)In the Negev Desert, Israeli innovation offers the world ways to build resilient crops, water technologies, clean energy and other tools. Shown here, a solar energy field. (credit: DESERTECH)

The month-long event comes on the heels of December’s Desert Colors festival, which drew over 16,000 visitors from across the country.

For more details about the festival, go to gonegev.co.il/



