On this International Lefthanders Day, August 13th, we delve deep into the tapestry of history and popular culture, celebrating Jewish luminaries who wielded their left hands with unparalleled grace and impact. Dive in as we spotlight these unique trailblazers.

Golda Meir - Israel's first female Prime Minister and a beacon of leadership. Her resilience and tenacity continue to inspire generations.

Larry David - The comedic brain behind "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." His satirical takes on everyday life have transformed television humor.

Richard Dreyfuss - Actor who stole our hearts in classics like "Jaws." His ability to delve deep into characters makes him truly memorable.

Leonard Nimoy - Forever Spock from "Star Trek," but so much more beyond that. Nimoy's depth and versatility extended to writing, directing, and photography.

Publicity photo of Leonard Nimoy, as Star Trek’s Dr. Spock, making the traditional Vulcan greeting sign. (credit: NBC/TWITTER)

Adam Levine - Maroon 5's frontman and a constant on music charts worldwide. His charisma and vocal range have solidified his place in pop culture.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Supreme Court Justice and an enduring symbol of justice and equality. Her tireless fight for women's rights leaves a lasting legacy.

Benjamin Netanyahu - A towering figure in Israeli politics. His leadership has significantly influenced the course of Israeli history over the years.

Jerry Seinfeld - The man who, along with Larry David, made us laugh about... well, nothing. His observational comedy has made him a household name.

Sarah Jessica Parker - The heart and soul of "Sex and the City" and a fashion icon. Parker's portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw revolutionized TV's depiction of independent women.

Lisa Kudrow - Our favorite quirky character from "Friends." Kudrow's comedic timing and endearing on-screen presence make her a standout in any ensemble.

Seth Rogen - A force in comedy, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. His distinctive laugh and humor have garnered him a dedicated fan base.

Ben Stiller - From "Zoolander" to "Night at the Museum," his comedic range knows no bounds. Stiller's creative ventures both as an actor and a director are always awaited with bated breath.

Ehud ben-Gera - A left-handed biblical hero whose story showcases the power of the unexpected. His triumphs serve as a reminder of the element of surprise lefties can bring.

These icons, with their left-handed brilliance, have not only shaped their industries but also challenged and changed societal perceptions. Today, we celebrate them and all left-handers around the world.