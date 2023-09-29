Bride-to-be Courtney Ward received harsh reactions for grabbing the engagement ring from the box before her partner could ask her "Will you marry me?"
In the eight-second video posted on social media, the doting 29-year-old was seen without hesitation, grabbing the engagement ring and putting it on her finger while her partner was still down on one knee and before he could pop the question.
The proposal: In California
Ward's fiancé, Stephen, arranged the proposal against a tropical backdrop in San Diego, California, with white letters spelling out the words "Will you marry me?" The 29-year-old, a resident of Arizona, knew her reaction was strange for such a romantic event and shared the video herself on the TikTok social network.
Although she may have found the moment amusing, many users called her reaction a "huge red flag."
What did Ward's followers say?
One user wrote, "Run away, sir," while another responded, "I know someone who did a similar thing; they divorced after five months."
Ward responded to the mean comments by saying that people act like she is a horrible person just because of what she did. It was an immediate reaction in that moment.
As of today, the engaged couple is focused on planning their dream wedding to be held in 2024.