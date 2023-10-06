Sukkot cleaning: Decluttering, organizing, preparing for the holidays

In Israel, our holiday spirit never seems to rest; we’re already thinking about the next holiday, even while celebrating the current one.

As Sukkot decorations grace every corner of the country, and although this festival happens to be my absolute favorite holiday, my mind can’t help but wander toward putting away the honey dishes, packing up the decorations, and making sure I remember where my menorah is stored away.

And with a new year dawning, it’s the perfect time to invite you, readers, to join me in my ongoing mission to declutter. I understand that this may seem like a daunting task for many of you, but making even small improvements in your home organization will undoubtedly lead you to a more peaceful life, and a 5784 filled with purpose.

So, let’s delve into seven simple strategies for maintaining an organized, clutter-free home and curbing unnecessary purchases in the year ahead.

1. Create a clutter-free space

Okay, so here’s the deal – if you want your home to be organized, the first step is to get rid of all that extra stuff. Take a look at your things and ask yourself: “Do I even use this? Did I use this paper chain during Sukkot, and is it still in good shape?” If not, it might be time to pass it on, sell it, recycle, or just toss it. When you reduce the number of things you are holding on to (aka clutter), your place will feel cleaner, and you’ll even feel better both physically and mentally. Cleaning a mirror (credit: PEXELS)

2. Declutter digitally

Once your physical space is decluttered, take time to sort through your digital life as well. In today’s digital age, it’s not just physical items that can crowd your life. Clear out old files, organize your email inbox, and tackle the dreaded “unfollow” for those social media accounts that no longer align with your interests or consume too much of your time. A clutter-free digital space can enhance focus and productivity.

3. Organize your space efficiently

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty of organizing your living spaces. Implement storage solutions such as shelves, cabinets, and baskets – these are your secret weapons for keeping things in check and out of your way. Oh, and don’t forget to label those containers so you can find stuff when you actually need it. A well-organized space not only looks good but also reduces the temptation to buy unnecessary items due to disorganization.

4. Regularly review and purge

Keeping your home clutter-free is an ongoing process. Periodically review your possessions and identify items that no longer “spark joy.” By regularly purging unused or unnecessary items, you’ll prevent clutter from creeping back in over time.

5. Set a budget

In today’s world where everything is getting pricier, it’s very important to set up a budget for your home and future purchases. The beauty of having a budget is that it helps you maintain a clutter-free home. Most of us love to shop – buying new items can feel like retail therapy. To curb impulsive buying and reduce the accumulation of excess possessions, set a monthly or yearly budget for non-essential items in the realm of decor, clothing, or gadgets.

6. Practice mindful shopping

Stay mindful of your space; no need to rush. After each holiday, put away your decorations and holiday items in designated labeled boxes. And when you’re out shopping, whether it’s for decor, big purchases like furniture, clothes, or kitchen gadgets, be more mindful about it. Ask yourself, “Does this thing really make my life better? Do I actually need it?” Steer clear of impulse buys, go for quality over quantity, and choose items that will stand the test of time.

7. Embrace minimalism

Think of minimalism as a lifestyle that’s all about keeping it simple and getting rid of the extra stuff. You might want to try it out in your home decor and your everyday life. Instead of hoarding a lot of random things, opt for a few high-quality, versatile items you really love. Trust me, minimalism can make your home look and feel more peaceful, and aesthetically pleasing.

BY TRYING out these seven strategies, you’re on your way to simplifying and tidying up your home life. Start by decluttering – tackle both the physical stuff and the digital clutter. Next, work on creating an organized space. By budgeting smartly and shopping mindfully, you’ll naturally slide into that minimalist vibe and keep your home nice and organized.

Think of it as an ongoing journey, a commitment to living with purpose. It’s all about making sure that your surroundings match your values and leaving space for what really counts.

In Israel, we’re all about moving from festival to the next; but let’s be real – as much as I love Sukkot, there comes a time when those colorful adornments need to be packed away. I get it; decluttering can sound like a big chore, but trust me, even small steps can lead to a more peaceful home.

It’s not about perfection; it’s about making progress. As we look forward to the year ahead, let’s also embrace a new beginning in our homes.

Here’s to a clutter-free and happy new year! 

The writer, a professional organizer and founder of Gold Standard Organizing, helps clients declutter and transform their spaces for a more organized and harmonious life.

