Floyd Mayweather sends private plane with donations to IDF

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who recently expressed his solidarity with Israel during the conflict with Hamas, is taking concrete action to support the Israeli Defense Forces.

Reports indicate that Mayweather has decided to send his private plane to Israel, laden with provisions such as food, protective vests, and other critical supplies for IDF personnel.

A source close to Mayweather has confirmed that the private plane is scheduled to arrive in Israel over the upcoming weekend, and the supplies will be personally distributed by the plane's pilots, all of whom are graduates of the American Air Force.

'Hamas does not represent the Palestinians'

In a heartfelt statement, Mayweather conveyed his unwavering support for Israel in its struggle against Hamas. He said that he stands by Israel against Hamas terrorists.

"I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!"

How Mayweather connected to Israel

Mayweather's connection with Israel dates back to his visit last November, which further solidified his bond with the nation.

He maintains regular contact with close friend and Hapoel Tel Aviv player, Xavier Manford. In another Instagram post, Mayweather reiterated his support, stating, "I stand by Israel and Jews around the world. I denounce anti-Semitism unequivocally. I stand for peace and human rights. Terrorism is never the solution."