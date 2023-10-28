WATCH: TikToker creates AI images on Gaza ground invasion

A video uploaded to TikTok last Wednesday presented images made by AI that showcases what the IDF's ground invasion of Gaza would look like.

The video was made by the user @ofir.ai, an Israeli TikToker who makes videos about artificial intelligence on the social media platform. The video starts with the caption in Hebrew: "How the ground invasion to Gaza will look according to AI."

The video can be watched below:

The AI photos present IDF soldiers entering Gaza from along its border, soldiers and tanks patrolling the area, and Hamas terrorists being captured an arrested by Israeli forces.

The video has garnered 150 thousand views on TikTok in just two days. The large amount of views is likely the cause of much media discussion about when Israel would launch an official ground invasion. Hamas terror base built under main Gaza hospital (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Operations for ground invasion already begun

Palestinian media, however, reported on Friday that Israeli tanks assumed positions and have been operating within the Gaza Strip.

Shortly after, IDF and Hamas terrorists began fighting between the city of Beit Hanoun and the Bureij refugee camp in northern Gaza, Walla reported citing Palestinian reports.