Mazel Tov! Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum engaged

Channing Tatum, 43, and Zoe Kravitz, 34, would not have seemed like a particularly expected connection when it was announced that the two had become a couple. Nevertheless, he is an actor who became a sex symbol thanks to his performances in the stripper movie "Magic Mike" and the iconic "Step up" movies, while she, the daughter of music legend Lenny Kravitz, is an actress who is trying to put her career in more artistic and "quality" places.

The two first met on the set of "Pussy Island." In 2021, the entertainment outlets officially announced that the two started dating, while Kravitz herself was interviewed several times about the relationship and said that the spark between the two was created on the set and said: "He would take care of me on the set for everything. Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink, he was my protector there."

Tatum, on the other hand, has never officially commented on the relationship, but in an interview he conducted with Variety magazine, he was quoted as saying that Zoe is "a perfectionist in the best way." Well it's also a way of expressing love, Channing, we guess.

Paparazzi caught them

Now it has been officially revealed that the two are engaged after a two-year relationship. In a paparazzi photo taken over the weekend, the couple is seen leaving the Halloween party in costume with a huge diamond ring on Kravitz's finger. Several sources confirmed the news to People magazine, which first revealed the relationship and now also the exciting engagement.

This is the second chapter in the couple's life. Tatum was previously married to actress Jenna Devine Tatum and they have a daughter together and the two separated in 2018 after eight years of marriage. Kravitz, on the other hand, divorced the actor Karl Glossman in early 2021, having been married for a year and a half.