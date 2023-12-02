Matthew Nouriel, a Jewish and queer social media influencer, known for their pro-Zionist posts on X and Instagram, spoke at a Los Angeles community event a week ago, of which their speech went viral.

Nouriel spoke of atrocities and conflicts happening in other nations, his family's history in Iran, and criticized those who only wish to acknowledge the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"The same people who claim to speak for brown and queer people are the ones attempting to erase my brown queer perspective because it doesn't fit their narrative. Those who claim to be speaking for people like me have convinced themselves that the same ideology that sees my fellow LGBTQ+ Iranians hung from cranes is the ideology they're supposed to defend."

Nouriel's full speech, which was praised by other Zionist influencers such as Hallel Silverman and Hen Mazzig, can be seen below:

"The same people we pleaded with to join us over the past year as we desperately fought for freedom in Iran, remained silent," they continued.

"And now they're on social media, in the streets, in droves violently demonstrating on behalf of the same ideology that forces my Jewish-Iranian family out of Iran."

Highlighting anti-Zionists' hypocrisies

Nouriel also begins to highlight other worldwide conflicts and incidences, stating that those who protest Israel would turn a blind eye to the other wars and atrocities happening in other countries. Examples of countries he names include Sudan, Armenia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Syria, as well as the Uhygurs in China.

They conclude by saying "If the only time you take to the streets is to stand against the only Jewish country in the world, you're not a freedom fighter, you're not a liberal, you're just a f***ing antisemite."