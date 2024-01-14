Yair Netanyahu leaves Israel after volunteering with MDA during wartime

A few months ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu left Israel and moved to live in Miami, Florida.

After the Swords of Iron war began, Yair Netanyahu returned to Israel and contributed to the war effort with photos, volunteering at the emergency call center of Magen David Adom.

Yair Netanyahu leaves Israel again

Last week the son of the prime minister boarded a plane and returned to Miami, with security that cost over NIS 1 million.

One person who won't miss him is Idan Raichel, who harshly criticized him on his Instagram account last month.

Among other things, Raichel wrote, "Our heroic soldiers are fighting on all fronts. Hundreds of them have not come back yet from the fighting." He asked rhetorically "Was someone supposed to be impressed that that the son of the prime minister of Israel, who was not here for weeks, came back and made a mockery of himself with a phone call?"