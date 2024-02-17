While Tamar of 2004 drools and Tamar of 2014 is repulsed, Tamar of 2024 is gaga for lip gloss.

Max Factor invented lip gloss in 1930 after forming Max Factor & Company in 1909. He made it initially for film actresses on the big screen to give them that gorgeous dewy sheen, which was almost impossible to achieve with lipstick alone when being filmed in black-and-white.

Bonne Bell, however, revolutionized lip gloss in 1970 with the product over which 2004-Tamar was drooling: Lip Smackers.

The branding genius that is the world’s first flavored lip balm came in these cheery, colorful little tubes that we would apply, then reapply, then reapply. In hindsight, I’m not sure how healthy it was, but boy, did we feel fabulous.

Today’s lip glosses are different than the products previously reviewed in this column. Rather than going glitzy and more sophisticated than their predecessors, lip glosses have evolved very little, showing how strong that original line of formulas really was. Top five lip glosses of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned, INGIMAGE)

While some glitter here and a plumping gloss there are the extremes, all in all it’s hard to tell them apart. Nevertheless, I selected five of the top lip glosses sold here today, based on the following criteria: finish, opacity, stickiness, applicator, and end-of-day appearance.

Best Overall: Catrice Volumizing Extreme Lip Booster

It should be illegal how good this smells. The immediate plumping sensation is gentle and is accompanied perfectly by that delightful menthol smell, and the shiny finish is very pretty. It is fully translucent and has a smooth finish.

While the glossiness didn’t survive a half-liter bowl of chicken soup – and really, who can blame it? – the plumping effect lasted all day, and a quick reapply is a no-brainer. It also claims to make the teeth look whiter using a contrast effect, with microscopic flecks of blue and silver glitter inside. For this price, I was floored.

Best Tinted Lip Gloss: Il Makiage Lip Service Gloss

NIS 109

Il Makiage managed to get that lovely balance of tint that enhances the lip without straying too far into lipstick territory. The applicator is straight, making it ideal for getting in the crevices of that bottom lip and getting a nice, even coating. The shiny finish is smooth and doesn’t leave behind even a trace of stickiness. Il Makiage has done it again.

Best Shine: Adah Lazorgan XOXO All Day Lipgloss

NIS 79

Adah Lazorgan is a brand I am delighted to introduce you to. This Israeli brand has created some high-end products that some real professionals are using every day.

Their lip gloss was worthy of my excitement. It comes on thick and glassy but not sticky, which is a huge upside for me because there is absolutely nothing worse than hunching over your laptop at 1 a.m., only for your hair to fall in your face and consequently get stuck on your lips.

Anyway, the delicate and natural tint gives such a natural glow to the lips. And I can’t not love the glittery packaging!

Best Sparkle: Flormar Dewy Lip Glaze

NIS 39.90

Flormar is a new visitor to this column and a welcome one, with a comfortable-for-the-pocket pricing bracket and lovely products. Their lip gloss comes in my favorite applicator: a reservoir tip, with a hollowed-out triangle perfect for getting an even coat all across the lip. But the big highlight here is one of the things that brings me great joy: glitter! This sparkly gloss makes your lips look like a disco ball.

Best Budget: Sacara Lipgloss

NIS 15

Welcome back, Sacara! This gloss has a pleasant scent and a very natural, dewy look to it. The glittery flecks are very gentle but look lovely when applied. It’d be very hard to beat those prices, too. And the tube is nice and big, meaning the lipgloss will last. The color options are plentiful, but the tints are really delicate. Plus, it passed the kiss-a-baby’s-head test: As the name of the test would suggest, I kissed a baby’s head and didn’t leave a wet, sticky mark on his little forehead.

